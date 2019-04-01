PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Rising forward Jason Johnson set social media on fire last summer with his scissor kick goal to take the lead on Tulsa. It was retweeted over 1,400 hundred times viewed over 300,000 times. It was one of those goals that made fans say crazy things out loud.
Holy #&$* @reggae_j11 #RisingAsOne pic.twitter.com/vpIbijvq3O— Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) June 17, 2018
Earlier this month, Johnson got to experience what it was it like to be one of those fans when he came across Ernesto Osornio's goal on the Phoenix Rising Youth team.
Shout out to @PHXRisingYouth’s Ernie Osornio for this banger! What do we think @reggae_j11?#UpRising pic.twitter.com/AiYMP39L3K— Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) March 2, 2019
"I think we were coming back from Tucson because I follow the Phoenix Rising Youth Instagram," said Johnson. "We're in the back seat with a couple of the guys and I was like, 'The play was good.' The cross was good and then the finish. If you tried it right now, the ball was coming down. It's not like it's coming to you. It's coming from down. Great contract and the keeper had no clue."
Johnson recently hosted Osornio at the Phoenix Rising facility. Arizona's Family tagged along as the two talked about their amazing goals.
"His goal was really good. If you watch the goal, the ball was literally behind him, where I have momentum going to the goal. That's why I like his so much," said Johnson. "He's literally going back and do the bicycle. For me, mine is the scissors. That's the difference between a bicycle kick and scissors, kid, by the way. Great momentum. Great cross."
Osornio calls his kick a "chilena." A chilean soccer player was the first to execute the bicycle kick. The Ironwood Ridge student was waiting for the perfect moment to break it out.
"At first I was going to try to trap it and bring it down to shoot it," said Osornio. "Initially, the ball was at a place where I liked it so much. Naturally, I just decided to do it."
Osornio joked that he had seen a goal like that before, though his degree of difficulty might have been higher with Johnson attacking the ball from the side, hence the scissor kick.
But could they teach the kick to an aging sportscaster?
View this post on Instagram
Can you teach an old man to bicycle kick? Working on a fun story with @phxrisingfc @reggae_11j & @nesto.osornio for #MarchMadness. Jason had one of the most memorable goals of #RisingAsOne’s season. Ernesto had his own version with the youth Rising team. #BicycleKick #Chilena #AZFamily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.