AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The NASCAR championship is coming to Arizona.
ISM Raceway announced on Tuesday that the NASCAR Championship Weekend will be held in Avondale, November 6-8, 2020.
Championship winners of the three NASCAR national touring series will be determined at ISM in 2020.
“Hosting the NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2020 is an incredible opportunity for ISM Raceway, the West Valley and the entire Phoenix metropolitan area,” said Julie Giese, president of ISM Raceway.
The newly-renovated racetrack will continue to host the Spring race. The TicketGuardian 500 weekend will be the fourth race on the NASCAR schedule in 2020, March 6-8.
Tickets for the 2020 Nascar Championship will go on sale at a later date. Tickets for the upcoming November 2019 race are available here.
(1) comment
Who or what is "ISM??" Where did they suddenly get all of this money to not only remodel the facility but now pay NASCAR an ungodly amount of money for this race?? Reminds me of the dot.com bust a few years back...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.