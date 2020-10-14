TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Sun Devils are just a few weeks away from kicking their football season off. Co-Defensive Coordinators Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce are now in charge of ASU's defense. The game plan is simple.
"We are a production-based business," Coach Antonio Pierce said. "Whoever is playing well is staying in the game; if you aren't playing well, [you] come out."
ASU’s defense this season will have a different look under Lewis and Pierce. If football training during a pandemic wasn’t challenging enough, the Sun Devils defense began learning a new system virtually, which according to the Sun Devils staff, might’ve been a good thing.
"I think it was a lot of help," Coach Marvin Lewis said. "I think it was a good aid and a good opportunity on our part to slow things down to try and really teach the guys why this is the way it is."
"I think with the Zoom, a lot of those virtual meetings that we had have now paid off, and I think the game will slow down for the guys mentally," Coach Pierce said.
Coach Lewis and Coach Pierce bring plenty of NFL experience to the Sun Devils defense. Both are planning to design some new schemes and sub-packages from an NFL-perspective based on each week’s opponent.
"We ran a 3-3-5 last year, so they know how to do that," Coach Pierce said. "It just depends on what the game plan is, but I think the good part about our team is we’ve got a lot of different body types."
Scoping football games across all platforms right now, one could say that the offenses are out-playing the defenses. Coach Marvin Lewis agrees.
"It's really been a shocking, scary, downward trend but the thing about it is you’ve got so much more movement on offenses," Coach Lewis said. "Defensively, you’ve gotta be able to match the movement, the speed, the tempo, and then stay sound in what you do."
The Sun Devils kickoff their season on the road against the Trojans on November 7.