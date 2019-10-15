PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former NBA star and University of Arizona point guard Mike Bibby was named the new head coach of Hillcrest Prep's boys basketball team Monday.
Bibby was previously head coach at Shadow Mountain before he was forced out in late February amid sexual abuse accusations.
He did not return to the school after the investigation led the Phoenix Police Department not to recommend charges.
Bibby played high school basketball at Shadow Mountain prior to winning the University of Arizona's first and only national championship in 1997.
He went on to be drafted second overall in the 1998 NBA Draft and played for numerous teams until his retirement in 2012.
He led Shadow Mountain to four consecutive state basketball championships while head coach.
Hillcrest Prep announced the hiring on its Twitter page Monday afternoon.
We are proud to announce Mike Bibby as the new Head Coach of the Hillcrest Prep National HS Team pic.twitter.com/GISJkSlQbq— Hillcrest Prep (@hillcrest_prep) October 14, 2019