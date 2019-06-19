GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Spencer Brasch is trying to enjoy himself during his final week living at home in the Valley. He's back in a familiar spot, working out in the Higley High School weight room, where he worked his way into a football scholarship at Cal-Berkley.
"They tell me to keep working and grinding. Get up here and get ready to compete for the job," said Brasch, who lead Higley to the state semifinals in 2018. "That's my goal to fight for the starting job."
[WATCH: Higley High's QB passes the torch before heading to Cal-Berkley]
Brasch has the opportunity of a lifetime ahead of him. He's using his last week on campus to make sure he leaves a legacy. Arizona's Family was on campus as Spencer trained with Kai Milner. Milner played in three games for Higley as a freshman.
"I've learned a lot inside and outside of football," said Milner, about his relationship with Brasch. "Work ethic, how to command the offense, throw the ball and play great."
Milner hasn't been named the starter for 2019, but he already has scholarship offers from NAU, Arizona, ASU, Michigan State and Iowa State.
"Tremendous potential," said Brasch. "I see him as being a huge threat from here on out."
The two quarterbacks will always share a bond at Higley. While Brasch heads off to Cal-Berkley later this week, Milner stays back with the goal of taking what Brasch helped build to a whole new level.
"This year, anything less than a state title is a failure," said Milner. "We've come together as a team and set that one common goal."
Brasch will likely play in the opener against UC Davis on August 31. New NCAA rules let a freshman play four games before making a decision about redshirting. The Bears also play at Ole Miss on September 21 and host ASU on September 27th.
Higley High opens the season at home against Alemany High from California on August 22.
