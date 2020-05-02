PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As schools across Arizona have been canceled for the rest of the school year, many high school senior athletes won't get the chance to compete. For Hamilton High School's Esha Rajadhyaksha, ending the season hurts more because she won't get the chance to play in college.
Tennis is something that her family has played for as long as she can remember.
"My dad played tennis, and we also had a lot of family friends who played tennis too, and there was a team at school, and I thought I should try out for it," Esha said.
She decided to try out for her high school tennis team and started playing competitively during her freshman season at Hamilton High School.
"I was so excited. I just started tennis, so I didn’t know how good I was," Esha said. "I remember when I was actually accepted into the freshman team, and the coach came up to me and shook my hand, and he let me know I was on the team."
Since that day three years ago, Esha has only progressed in her tennis career. She worked hard over the summer and after school to ensure that she would get to compete on varsity during her final high school season.
"Over the years, I trained over the summers and during school to kind of hone my skills as a tennis player," Esha said.
She was the only senior on the Hamilton girls tennis team, which made the news hurt even more.
"My heart dropped because I always relied on tennis in a way to relieve my stress with all of my classes and to stay fit and active," Esha said. "It's kind of difficult being the only one who doesn’t get to have that end of the year banquet and who doesn’t get to have their senior match."
It's not just tennis, but it's all of the activities that senior year has to offer that Esha will miss.
"It's like, you’ve gotten into college, you know where you’re going, and now it's senior ditch day, and your final prom, and you get to graduate with your friends and see them for the last time," Esha said. "You get to have Senior Spirit Week, which is supposed to be one of the highlights of the entire senior year."
When she’s not playing tennis, Esha is at the top of her class with a 4.72 GPA and has plans to attend the University of Arizona to study biomedical science and become a doctor one day. With everything going on with COVID-19, she offers a unique perspective.
"It's given me an idea of how dangerous things could get," Esha said. "As an aspiring doctor, things could get really dangerous, but I have admiration for all of the people that keep working through this time."