TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This week in Tucson, Arizona's top high school golf teams are teeing it up at the state championships. On the boys' side, Hamilton High School will be the favorites to go back-to-back. The Huskies are, quite simply, loaded at the top of their lineup.
"We feel quite dangerous, to be honest, if we're on our 'A' game," said Hamilton junior Mahanth Chirravuri.
Chirravuri, who plans to play at USC in college, is one of three Huskies committed to a Pac-12 school. Senior Johnny Walker, who was the individual medalist at last year's state championships, will head to the University of Arizona next year, and sophomore Anawin Pikulthong is committed to Arizona State University.
Hamilton head coach Steve Kanner is in his 20th season as the boys' golf coach. He's overseen seven state titles and coached more than a few kids who would go on to play at Division I colleges.
"But I can't remember having three at the same time," he adds.