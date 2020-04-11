GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Identical twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder sure know how to make an introduction. As freshmen, the Gilbert High alums led Fresno State in minutes played and assists, while also being two of the top three scorers on a conference champion team.
"We do both have a chip on our shoulder," says Haley. "I think we both felt like we were underdogs. Everyone just looked at our size more than our game in high school. And so just going in, proving at the college level that we could make a name for ourselves."
The 5'6" Cavinders were both named All-Mountain West for the 2019-20 season, marking the first time the conference ever had two freshmen in the Top 10 of its voting. Haley just edged Hanna as Freshman of the Year.
"I wish we would've gotten it together so that we could share that moment," says Haley.
"It's kind of hard to understand what having a twin is like if you don't have one," said Hanna. "Like, you're their best friend. You're their biggest competitor. You're their biggest supporter. [But] we always will put supporting over competitiveness, any day."
It's kind of hard to believe how identical the twins' statistics are. As seniors in high school, Haley averaged 21.8 points, and Hanna, 21.7 points. This past season for the Bulldogs, Haley finished with 512 points and 117 assists, while Hanna finished with 502 points and 118 assists.
"We've played so long together, that I think it just happens naturally," says Hanna.
"And we're basically the same, talent-wise," adds Haley.
The Cavinder twins are home in the Valley right now, on the backyard court as early as 7 a.m., working to build off the breakout seasons.
"We're not going to be this home for this long. Ever, probably in college," says Hanna.
"So,[we're] taking advantage of family time and tanning, and just getting some workouts in as much as we can," said Haley.
There's plenty for both of them to smile about, after making some kind of introduction to college basketball.