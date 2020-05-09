PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In early April, Grand Canyon University hired a new women's basketball coach. Meet Molly Miller.
"I'm pretty fiery," says Miller, on the phone in Missouri. "On the sidelines, you won't see a coach kind of relaxing, twiddling her thumbs. I am a big proponent of giving energy."
The 34-year-old's passion burns hot. While coaching at Drury University earlier this year, Miller and her baby boy were at a game two days after she gave birth.
"I asked for a 24-hour discharge after Sy was born that Thursday, because I knew we had a game on Saturday," laughs Miller. "That's probably me in a nutshell, is how I try to blend the two - being a mom, and my coaching career. That's really important to me."
Miller was the Division II Coach of the Year the last two seasons, leading her alma mater to a 67-1 record. In six years total, as the head coach at Drury, her record was 180-17, which gives Miller the best active winning percentage of any college coach in the country, men's or women's, with at least five years experience.
"Culture is a big reason why we had so much success," says Miller. "So you want to try to implement that, obviously, at GCU."
Under Miller, the Panthers played fast and full court, scoring 90 points and forcing a nation-leading 31 turnovers a game.
"We're going to play a fun brand fun of basketball, that will be fun to watch," says Miller. "So I think you'll see those Havocs coming out in droves to see the style."
It's a style Miller played herself, as a 5'6'' point guard who was Third Team All-American in 2008.
"I was like an ankle biter," laughs Miller. "I just had to get out there and get after it."
Whether it's playing or coaching, Miller's always been in her hometown. She felt like it was time for her and her young family to branch out.
"I might be one of the most competitive people on this planet," says Miller. "You know, I've been in this Springfield, Missouri bubble my whole life. So adventuring out and seeing a new part of the world, challenging myself at the highest level, it was really enticing to me. And then you couple that with what GCU has to offer, it was a perfect match."