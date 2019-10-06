PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University's 'Havocs' student section is well known for creating one of the best atmospheres anywhere in college sports. That was no different at the Lopes' annual basketball tip-off, 'Midnight Madness,' with several thousand students creating an electric atmosphere inside the arena.
[WATCH: GCU Midnight Madness creates electric atmosphere]
GCU students camped out in tents for several days leading up to the event, which was Jurassic Park-themed.
Watch the video above to see the sights and sounds.