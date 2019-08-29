PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jason Jewell was nervous before his first game as head coach of the Brophy Broncos. So the Broncos new coach brought his son Andrew down to the field to help survey the scene during pregame warm-ups.
"I told my wife, ahead of time, I wanted to bring him down to the field to calm my nerves. I was very nervous going into the game," said Jewell, as he awaited his team to arrive in the weight room on Tuesday. "Even when I got the job at Brophy, I brought Andrew with me and held him in my arms when I addressed the team. My dad wasn't a coach but this is my life and I want him to be a part of it."
Brophy beat Liberty 9-6 to open the season. The Broncos knocked down a late Hail Mary to secure the win.
It was the culmination of a long journey for Jewell who was at a crossroads in his career just six months ago. Glendale Community College cut football and he needed a new job. Jewell took a position on the Arizona Christian staff. He worked one spring practice before getting the job at Brophy.
"With the drop in junior college football, it was terrible," said Jewell, who played at Washington High School in Glendale before accepting a scholarship to Northwestern and transferring to New Mexico State. "I actually walked on there and coached there for 11 years so I was kind of lost on what I wanted to do."
Jewell coached offensive line at GCC. You may remember Jewell from his days on Arizona's Family as an analyst for the Varsity Zone.
He accepted the Brophy job in March and the expectations that come with it. Brophy finishes the year with Hamilton, Chandler, Perry and Basha as the Broncos try to play their way into the playoffs. He's got tons of support with Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner on his coaching staff.
Warner's son E.J. is a sophomore and is eligible to play in week five after transferring to BCP.
"Kurt is awesome. He's a really, really good coach," said Jewell. "Just because you played in the NFL doesn't mean you're a good coach. But Kurt is a really good and thorough coach. I think a lot of people might be intimidated but Kurt is great. You can talk to him just like anybody else."
Warner was off in Los Angeles working for the NFL Network and not at Brophy the day Arizona's Family visited.
The first win at Brophy will always be special for Jewell and his family, even if Andrew has to look at a picture to remember it.