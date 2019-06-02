PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- Former Sun Devils and Cardinals receiver Kerry Taylor appeared to have Arcadia High School pointed in the right direction. After going 0-10 two years ago, Taylor led the Titans to six wins in 2018. Told he wasn't a "good fit," Taylor was let go on Friday in the late afternoon.
"They said I wasn't meeting their expectations on the things that they set," Taylor told Arizona's Family. "They were upset that I wrote a statement. They just told me I wasn't fit to be the coach at Arcadia. Then they asked for my keys and had security escort me out the door."
Taylor was outspoken on social media, defending a recent report that one of his coaches was breaking AIA rules.
Official Statement!!! @azc_obert @JUSTCHILLY @KevinMcCabeFSAZ @azcsports pic.twitter.com/wBslhJ2d53— Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor15) May 29, 2019
Taylor's team took part in a passing league competition on Saturday. Their old coach watched from a distance.
And there is Kerry Taylor supporting HIS TEAM! @KerryTaylor15 @paxton_earl Thank you to all the coaches who stepped up. Kerry has built an amazing program. Such a shame. pic.twitter.com/zNXN1cRZbV— jeni earl (@EarlJeni) June 2, 2019
Many of Taylor's players and members of the Arcadia community have come to Taylor's defense.
Bottom line: REINSTATE COACH KERRY TAYLOR! @KerryTaylor15 @ArcadiaSUSD I have been attending Arcadia football games since 2013. The four football seasons between 2013 and 2017, were mediocre, lacking energy and hope... click link below to continuehttps://t.co/yKgGrKQlWZ pic.twitter.com/wY3clAdORU— MuggaDaniels (@DanielsMugga) June 2, 2019
A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. Many of Taylor's supporters are expected to demand he be reinstated. Taylor isn't sure what will happen.
"I couldn't tell you. I think there's been about a million different outcomes that everyone has talked about. It's one of those things that I approach just like football. I control the things I can control. Everything that's outside of my hands, I try not to worry about. I've done everything I could have done since I stepped on campus. If I'm ever brought back to campus, or if I decide to come back, then I'll keep on with what I started with," said Taylor, who played high school football at Chandler Hamilton. "If I don't, then God has a plan. Everything happens for a reason, and we'll move forward from there."
