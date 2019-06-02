One and Done

Former Cardinals and Sun Devils receiver Kerry Taylor was let go by Arcadia High school after one season.

 John Gustafson

PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- Former Sun Devils and Cardinals receiver Kerry Taylor appeared to have Arcadia High School pointed in the right direction. After going 0-10 two years ago, Taylor led the Titans to six wins in 2018. Told he wasn't a "good fit," Taylor was let go on Friday in the late afternoon.

"They said I wasn't meeting their expectations on the things that they set," Taylor told Arizona's Family. "They were upset that I wrote a statement. They just told me I wasn't fit to be the coach at Arcadia. Then they asked for my keys and had security escort me out the door."

Taylor was outspoken on social media, defending a recent report that one of his coaches was breaking AIA rules.

Taylor's team took part in a passing league competition on Saturday.  Their old coach watched from a distance.

Many of Taylor's players and members of the Arcadia community have come to Taylor's defense.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. Many of Taylor's supporters are expected to demand he be reinstated. Taylor isn't sure what will happen.

"I couldn't tell you. I think there's been about a million different outcomes that everyone has talked about. It's one of those things that I approach just like football. I control the things I can control. Everything that's outside of my hands, I try not to worry about. I've done everything I could have done since I stepped on campus. If I'm ever brought back to campus, or if I decide to come back, then I'll keep on with what I started with," said Taylor, who played high school football at Chandler Hamilton. "If I don't, then God has a plan. Everything happens for a reason, and we'll move forward from there."

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.