Jon Rahm

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jon Rahm of Spain hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 Rob Carr

AUGUSTA, GA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did former Sun Devil Jon Rahm pull off the greatest golf shot of all time?

While playing a warm up round at The Masters, Rahm skipped the ball three times across the water on the par-3 16th hole and rolled the ball perfectly down the slope into the hole.

It's Rahm's second hole in one in as many days.  It's also Rahm's birthday.

Rahm is at 10-1 odds to win the Masters this week.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you