TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mike Pollak spent many days on the practice field at Corona del Sol High School. On Monday, the former NFL offensive lineman returned to campus to do something he never dreamed of in high school.
[WATCH: NFL veteran returns to high school in Tempe to teach football techniques]
"One, I didn't like to talk in front of people, and that's what I do for a living now. Two, I thought I was better on the baseball field that I was on the football field. I didn't play until I was a ninth-grader. So that's another part of my passion. You don't have to have a lot of football experience to go on and play well," Pollak said.
Pollak played at ASU and for the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. He retired from football following the 2015 season and wasn't so sure he wanted his sons playing football. He started working with fellow NFL Alumni and former Sun Devil Scott Peters. Pollak now travels the country speaking at "Tip of the Spear" football clinics.
"Football has given me and my family so much. When I got done playing a few years ago, my body was so beat up, my wife, she didn't want our kids to go that path and ever play football. That's a sentiment that a lot of moms are feeling today. My wife did a 180," said Pollak. "She said, 'You know what? If our boys learn football this way, this is the right way the body should work.' She's a physical therapist, so I trust her gut. This is stuff that I wish I would have learned,getting to teach the future Aztecs and future Sun Devils and NFL players as well."
Tip of the Spear training is required in Tempe Union, Chandler Unified and Phoenix Union school districts. That's 22 schools in Arizona, with many other high school and youth teams adopting the principles.
"Focusing on the mechanics of the body, using the body in a more efficient manner so that we can maintain football so that we can still be an aggressive sport. But in doing so, we're not sustaining all the hits to the head which is a huge concern for parents today," said Pollak. "A lot of the stuff we teach is very science-based. It's not about going to push and press someone where it's very unnatural for us, where our head wants to go to contact. We want to use our hips to drive what we call force deflection. We want to elevate our opponent. When we use our hips properly, our helmet is actually pulled away from contact."
To learn more about Tip of the Speak, click here.
