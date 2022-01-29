TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former varsity kicker at Marcos De Niza High School thought she would never walk again after a car crash, but she is back on the field after defying the odds.

Kyrsten Muir is back on the football field at her alma mater after a car crash left her with broken vertebrae and a damaged spinal cord a year ago. On Saturday, the anniversary of the accident, her alma mater hosted a special event for Muir, and she took some practice kicks once again.

Muir graduated from De Niza in 2017 and was a multi-sport athlete, playing soccer, volleyball, running track and field, and was a placekicker for the Padres. Muir was told she would never walk again after her accident. However, after months of physical therapy and multiple surgeries, Muir has beaten the odds and now serves on the kicking staff for the Padres.

"Just to kind of prove to myself that I will be able to go back to do the things that I used to love to do and that this is just a big milestone in my journey," said Muir.

Last September, Muir was honored during a De Niza football game for her perseverance throughout her journey. Muir was on the field for the coin toss, and players wore a #12 decal on their helmets in her honor.

Muir went through physical therapy with another Padre alumni, Chad Dunn. Dunn owns the MOVE Human Performance Center & Physical Therapy Clinic in Chandler and says Muir's story is an important lesson about life.

“This is so much bigger than sports,” Dunn said. “This is the game of life. And Krysten has shown us that she has what it takes."

Muir said she was nervous about being back on the field, but the reward was indescribable. "Definitely super nervous. Just because of the perfectionist side of myself, the athlete side, and knowing how far I can kick, what it should look like," explained Muir. "So I was nervous on that regard, and then once finally seeing it through the uprights, it was an 'Oh my gosh!' type of feeling."