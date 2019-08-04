TEMPE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) -- The Arizona State Sun Devils leave for Camp Tontozona on Monday, August 5.
Arizona's Family caught up with former Chandler High School star running back turned cornerback, Chase Lucas, before the team leaves for the week.
[WATCH: ASU Sun Devils cornerback is ready for the season]
Lucas is now a starting member of Head Coach Herm Edwards secondary and is considered a veteran defensive back entering year three.
Also on the Sun Devils staff this season is former Chandler High head coach, Shaun Aguano, who coached Lucas in high school.
We talk all things camp, the upcoming season, and Aguano and Lucas's relationship.
Arizona's Family will be live at Camp Tontozona on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.