PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shadow Mountain High School has found a replacement to lead it's boys basketball program.
Former Arizona State University point guard Curtis Millage was named the head basketball coach at Shadow Mountain, according to the Paradise Valley Unified School District.
[RELATED: PD: No charges recommended against former NBA star Mike Bibby in sexual abuse case]
He replaces former NBA star and University of Arizona point guard Mike Bibby.
Bibby was terminated earlier this year following allegations of sexual abuse.
Charges were not recommended against Bibby after the Phoenix Police Department completed it's investigation in April.
Before his termination, Bibby led the team to five state championships.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Former NBA star Mike Bibby under investigation for sexual abuse in Phoenix]
Millage, 38, played for ASU from 2001 to 2003 before heading overseas to play professionally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.