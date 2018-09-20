CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Sometimes life has a way of throwing curveballs. Long-time football coach Mike Chiurco knows all about it.
Seton Catholic’s new interim football coach is in new territory handling the young men on his team.
"Obviously, it's a different animal when you’re dealing with high school kids. You're dealing with things that have nothing to do with sports. You have to remember, they're high school kids, not professional athletes,” said Chiurco.
A different approach and a new beginning for Chiurco after spending the last five years as a defensive backs assistant coach with the Arizona Cardinals under head coach Bruce Arians.
"You know, we've been friends now for 20 years. I learn a lot from BA and I took notes from it. And I pull a lot from what you know, what he had taught me," said Chiurco.
It was a time of learning from one of the most respected coaches in football. But when Arians retired, Chiurco was looking for work.
"Yeah, it's a hard pill to swallow, especially when you're on a staff, that you know, we had won 50 games there. I understand with a new head coach coming in. He brings his own people in and that’s part of the business," said Chiurco.
The timing couldn't have worked out better as the Sentinels were in need of a leader.
"You know, out of the blue this job came and I talked to my wife Jocelyn about it. And I said I think it’s going to be a good thing because for one, I have a lot to offer those kids. And two, it will keep me busy," said Chiurco.
At one time, Chiurco wanted to be a head high school football coach. Now, he gets his opportunity.
"It's been fun handling my staff and all the kids," said Chiurco.
"He has an uncanny ability to really outlay and interpret defenses to people that are younger, which I think is amazing because coming from the NFL, I thought it would be harder," said Seton Catholic senior safety Michael Kenney.
But maybe even better, Chiurco has a chance to work with young men and give them direction for the rest of their lives.
"All I have is my faith and my family, and those two things I try to emphasize to them every day. And, hopefully they can take something from it,” said Chiuco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.