FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Northland Preparatory Academy's girls' soccer team just finished off a remarkable four-year run of absolute dominance. The Flagstaff academy won the 2A state championship in 2017, 2018, 2019, and now, 2020, after beating St. Johns 5-0 Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale. The Spartans are the third girls program in Arizona to ever four-peat.
That only begins to tell the story of how good NPA's girls were, though. The record over the last four seasons was 75-1. This season, the team not only finished the year unbeaten, they outscored opponents 104-4 in 14 games.
Mia Blair scored three times in the title game to finish with 25 goals for the year. She was one of three seniors to score 20+ goals in the shortened fall season, joined by Kiarra Hovis (23) and Ellie Karren (22). Meanwhile, in goal, classmate Payten Schmidt allowed just one goal on 52 shot attempts.