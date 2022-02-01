MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Major League Baseball and the Player's Association are not getting close to agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement. The two sides need to agree on a new deal for players, coaches, and fans to be in the stadiums.
Pitchers and catchers are set to report on Feb. 15th, and the first games are scheduled for Feb. 26th. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that spring training starting on time is in "grave danger." He says it would take a miraculous deal for it to start on time.
The meeting between the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB is over. Little progress was made. The on-time opening of spring training at this point is in grave danger and, frankly, would take a miraculous deal coming together to rescue. A delay feels inevitable.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 1, 2022
All the fans coming to the Valley add more than $300 million to our local economy each Spring. Some fans say they are waiting to buy tickets because of the uncertain future.
"Really hoping they give us a date when this can all be over so we can buy our flights and tickets to the game, and really just get excited about baseball being back this summer," Chicago Cubs fan Michael Bolling said.
The Cactus League Director Bridget Binsbacher says she is concerned about a potential work stoppage impacting spring training. Binsbacher issued a statement on Tuesday:
We are keeping a close eye on news regarding the negotiations between the owners and the players on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. While we don’t want to speculate on the outcome, we are concerned about the possibility of a work stoppage impacting spring training this year. After two years of COVID-disrupted spring training, our stakeholders are counting on a strong 2022 spring training season.
This much we know: the 10 Cactus League ballparks will be ready to open when needed. During the last two seasons, we’ve learned to be prepared for unforeseen challenges. No matter what the circumstances, the Cactus League’s eight host municipalities and the tribal community will be ready to work together to ensure a safe, secure and enjoyable spring training experience for all involved.