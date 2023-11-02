Notable upcoming and ongoing November esports tournaments including the LoL World Championships and the Overwatch World Cup

(Gray News) - November is officially upon us, and several high-level esports tournaments come with it. Large prize pools are up for grabs across multiple leagues, with some already close to being decided. With a jam-packed month ahead, here are the more notable tournaments to keep an eye on.

The League of Legends World Championship kicked off in Seoul on October 10th. The tournament started with two Play-in rounds that decided what teams qualified for the Swiss Stage. The Swiss Stage began on October 19th and finished on the 29th and weeded out the eight teams who will compete in the Knockout Stage starting November 2nd.

The teams in the Knockout Stage are competing for a share of the $2,225,000 prize pool. The stage comprises a single-elimination bracket where every match is a best-of-five. The Quarterfinal matchups are as follows:

MATCHUP DATE & TIME Weibo Gaming vs. NRG (Winner: Weibo Gaming) Nov. 2nd Gen.G Esports vs. Bilibili Gaming Nov. 3rd - 4 AM EST / 3 AM CST / 1 AM PST JD Gaming vs. KT Rolster Nov. 4th - 4 AM EST / 3 AM CST / 1 AM PST LNG Esports vs. T1 Nov. 5th - 3 AM EST / 2 AM CST / 12 AM PST

Weibo Gaming have already defeated NRG to move on to the Semifinals. Semifinals will take place November 11th-12th, with the Grand Finals deciding the champion on November 19th. You can watch all the action on the League of Legends Esports YouTube or the LEC Twitch.

The Overwatch World Cup is a tournament where the best of the best from each qualified nation represent their country. The prize pool will be announced before the Grand Finals match-up as in-game cosmetics crowdfunds it. The event is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

A Group stage kicked the event off on October 29th and finished on November 1st. The Playoff Bracket starts with the Quarterfinals on November 3rd, and the Grand Finals close the event on November 4th. The Quarterfinals matchups are as follows:

MATCHUP TIME South Korea vs. Canada 12:15 PM EST / 11:15 AM CST / 9:15 AM PST China vs. United States 3:45 PM EST / 2:45 PM CST / 12:45 PM PST United Kingdom vs. Finland 6:15 PM EST / 15:15 PM CST / 3:15 PM PST Saudi Arabia vs. Spain 7:45 PM EST / 6:45 PM CST / 4:45 PM PST

The teams to watch out for are China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, who all placed first in their respective groups. To watch the tournament, tune into the official Play Overwatch channels on YouTube or Twitch.

The BLAST Rainbow Six (R6) Atlanta Major is being held at the Gas South Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Teams are competing for a piece of a $750,000 prize pool. The event started on October 31st with a Play-in Stage and will end on November 12th.

AND THAT IS ALL FOR THE PLAY-INS!



But in case you missed today here are the results 👇



We will be back on Friday, November 3rd for Phase 2 so we will see you all then!👋👋👋 #BLASTR6Major pic.twitter.com/y1W6Mf7Wun — Rainbow Six Esports (@R6esports) November 2, 2023

The Play-in Stage decided the 16 competing teams in the Swiss Style Playoff. The Playoff Stage will take place from November 3rd to November 7th. The 16 teams competing in the Playoff are as follows:

TEAM REGION Virtus.Pro EU Team BDS EU Soniqs NA M80 NA w7m esports Brazil FaZe Clan Brazil Dplus South Korea Scarz Japan Geekay Esports MENA LOS Brazil G2 Esports EU Spacestation Gaming NA Bleed Esports Asia Ninjas in Pyjamas Brazil Wolves Esports EU DarkZero Esports NA

The Top 8 teams at the end of the Playoff will move on to the Finals Bracket, which will begin on November 10th. The Finals are a single elimination bracket that finishes with a Grand Final on November 12th. The tournament broadcast is on the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube and Twitch channels.

CS Asia Championships 2023

The CS Asia Championships will be in Shanghai from November 8th-12th. The prize pool for the tournament will be $500,000. The event starts with a Group stage on November 8th-9th, then finishes with a Playoff Stage from November 11th-12th. The tournament will be played on the newly released Counter-Strike 2.

The teams competing in the event are as follows:

Astralis

ENCE

FaZe Clan

MOUZ

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Lynn Vision Gaming

TYLOO

Wings Up Gaming

The BLAST Premier: Fall Final will be in Copenhagen at the Royal Arena. The Group stage begins on November 22nd, and the Grand Finals will end the tournament on November 26th. The eight teams will be competing over a $425,000 prize pool. The tournament will also be played on Counter-Strike 2.

3⃣ WEEKS TO GO UNTIL FALL FINAL!



Tier 1 CS2 making its first LAN appearance in Europe, don't miss out on your chance to be at the Royal Arena and catch all the action...



🎟️ https://t.co/F2bmhcLlLA#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/3A9ZkM2foR — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) November 1, 2023

The teams competing in the BLAST Premier: Fall Final are as follows:

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Heroic

FaZe Clan

Team Vitality

Natus Vincere

Astralis

Cloud9

Complexity Gaming

To watch the action, tune in to the BLAST Premier YouTube and Twitch channels.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

