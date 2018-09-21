The history of Arizona State Sun Devil football covers a lengthy, diverse, and often unusual history. Nestled between the bowl games, the incredible wins, and the heartbreaking defeats are scores of stories either lost to the ages or pushed to the sidelines.
Echoes from the Buttes is a podcast dedicated to telling those stories.
The Night Before
Arizona State's win over No. 1 Nebraska in 1996 is Sun Devil gospel. Over 20 years later, the victory still resonates, and holds a special place in the heart of ASU fans everywhere.
Fans know what happened on the field during the 19-0 victory. However, few know how what happened the night before helped to impact not only the game, not only the season, but the future of the program.
Key members of that legendary 1996 team take you inside that players-only meeting, onto the team bus as it drove through a sea of red, and into the pre-game locker room as they prepared for their date with history.
