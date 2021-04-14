TPC Scottsdale

DraftKings and the PGA Tour are looking to “create a visually stunning ‘19th hole’ experience at TPC Scottsdale.” 

 (Source: TPC Scottsdale via Instagram)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – With fantasy sports and sports betting on the verge of becoming legal in Arizona, the PGA Tour and DraftKings announced that they will expand their relationship to create and run a retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale.

State lawmakers approved legislation to legalize sports and fantasy sports betting Monday night. All that’s left for the bill is Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature. He helped negotiate the measure and urged lawmakers to give it the green light.

DraftKings became the first official betting operation of the PGA Tour last summer. Now DraftKings and the PGA Tour are looking to “create a visually stunning ‘19th hole’ experience at TPC Scottsdale.” The venue will be a place for sports fans to gather – and place wagers – all year long. The exact location at TPC Scottsdale has not been determined, but the plan is to position it “as a premier global destination for sports bettors and avid golf fans.”

As part of the agreement, DraftKings will be the exclusive betting partner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The PGA Tour believes the retail sportsbook will take the fan experience at “The People’s Open,” one of the most popular events in golf, “to another level.”

At this point, there’s no timeline for the sportsbook to open.

