SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training games at Salt River Fields sold out in less than 24 hours for the 2021 season.
The D-backs will be playing 14 home games this season with only 2,200 tickets due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to a press release from the team, all the tickets were sold during the presale and shortly after they went on sale to the public Sunday morning.
Presale tickets were prioritized to Salt River Fields Season Ticket holders, then Season Ticket holders for the D-Backs and Rockies.
Ticket prices were the same as 2020 before the season ended early. The tickets were sold in 2, 4, or 6 tickets in socially distanced pods.
D-back's first game for Spring Training will be on Feb. 28 with a road game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields and their first home game will be on March 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
