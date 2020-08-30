Desert Vista golfers connect for pair of holes-in-one

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Golf is the first high school sport to return to play in Arizona, and it's already brought some fireworks. Tuesday at Arizona Country Club's 155 yard 9th hole, Desert Vista teammates Ross Kocsis and Cody Bisetti both connected for a hole-in-one, within 10 minutes of each other.
"It was just crazy," recalls Bisetti, a junior. "I remember my club was on the ground. I threw my arms up in the air."
"I started jumping up and down," laughs Kocsis, a sophomore. "I was screaming."
Thunderhead coach Matt Russo, who saw both shots live, says his reaction was simply, "I can't believe what I just saw."
The odds of an amateur golfer, at any age, putting a one on the scoreboard, is 12,500 to 1. Russo says in nine years of coaching he's never witnessed a hole-in-one. Plenty of golfers go their entire lives playing the sport without accomplishing the feat.
So to have teammates do it in the same match, on the same hole, using the same club (8 iron) -- Russo calls it "an anomaly in sports that you just don't see. I've never heard of it."
This happened during Desert Vista's first competition of the year after a long summer spent wondering if there would even be a season.
"This is why I love sports," says Russo. "You know, this is what we've been missing as a community, right, really as a world, this thing that sport gives us. These magic moments. It really was that. It was so special."
It's special for Kocsis and Bisetti, especially.
"Whenever I think about it, I'm just like, 'jeez.'" says Bisetti. "It's crazy. I'll remember it for the rest of my life."
Kocsis says the teammates' connection is "A good bond. It's a great bond now. I mean, that's something we'll never forget in our lives."