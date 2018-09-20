A year ago, the Arizona Diamondbacks added D-backs Greens, a vertical urban garden, sponsored by UnitedHealthcare, at Chase Field to provide sustainability and educational opportunities each season.
D-backs Greens is located on the northwest wall of the stadium, just outside the main gates and is visible to all fans.
D-backs Greens contains nearly 200 assorted herbs, including sweet basil, chives, garlic chives, lavender, oregano, rosemary and more that changes seasonally.
The garden was designed and created by a local company, Flower Street Urban Gardens, and features 180-square feet of vertically-hanging planting space.
With the support of UnitedHealthcare, the D-backs uses D-backs Greens as an educational tool to teach fans about sustainability efforts and encourage healthy eating.
As part of the D-backs' sustainability efforts, the team utilizes compost produced in part from organic material collected from ballpark kitchens to enrich and enhance the soil in the garden.
Earlier this year, the D-backs were awarded with the Green Sports Alliance Innovator of the Year award.
For more information on D-backs Greens and all of the team's sustainability efforts, visit dbacks.com/green.
