Phoenix, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The countdown to Varsity Zone is on! This week, Arizona's Family visits Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. Head coach Dana Zupke and his Pioneers are ready for the season, led by another elite quarterback, to begin.
The Pioneers have a history of producing high-caliber quarterbacks, including Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke and Spencer Rattler, their most recent alum and the former number one high school quarterback in the nation.
This season, the Pioneers, led by JD Johnson, aren't skipping a beat.
Pro-style quarterback JD Johnson is currently the No. 2 quarterback in Arizona from the class of 2020. He is committed to playing at Michigan.
Last season, Pinnacle made history going to the semifinals in the playoffs for the first time in school history but lost to the Perry High School Pumas.
It's only fitting that the Pioneers' first game of the season is against the Pumas on August 23.
Arizona's Family will kickoff our Varsity Zone coverage on August 23.
