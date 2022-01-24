GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are just over a year away from the Super Bowl coming back to the Valley. Super Bowl 53 will be played at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023. The Super Bowl Host Committee announced their official countdown is underway on Monday.
Gov. Doug Ducey explained how the last Super Bowl in Glendale impacted our area. He said 120,000 visitors came to the Valley in 2015, which brought in more than $700 million to our local economy.
"The Super Bowl is a force multiplier for economic development in Arizona, Gov. Ducey said. "We're going to be able to put our state on full display for the rest of the nation and the entire world."
Ducey expects next year's Super Bowl to be even bigger. Arizona Cardinals Chairman Michael Bidwell said improvements around the stadium would go a long way.
"The numbers approaching 150 million dollars that we've invested into the stadium and the property around to enhance that gameday experience. And make State Farm Stadium and Arizona the best site for a Super Bowl in the United States," said Bidwell.
Larry Fitzgerald was named to the Super Bowl Committee board of directors. Bidwell hopes the home team can play in the big game in 2023.
"We're looking forward to Super Bowl 57. We hope the Cardinals are in it; we have a lot of work to do," said Bidwell.