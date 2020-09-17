TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Will the Pac-12 play football this fall?
That certainly didn't seem to be the case earlier this week when University of Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis (Desert Mountain High School/Scottsdale) and Arizona State University quarterback Jayden Daniels called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift gathering restrictions.
#USC quarterback & Valley native says #LetUsPlay #AZFamily https://t.co/4XUZnW8o8X— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) September 15, 2020
We want to play! Back the Pac-12 @GavinNewsom #LetUsPlay— Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) September 16, 2020
Newsom said on Wednesday that nothing in his state's guidelines kept Pac-12 teams from playing.
California Gov Gavin Newsom says #Pac12 can play #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/x4UQ1K91XG— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) September 17, 2020
So when could it happen? Sun Devil Source's Chris Karpman told Arizona's Family that he could see kickoff happening on Halloween.
"That's going to be ironed out here. The reason that it's such an important timeline is it puts them in line with the Big Ten and also gives them an opportunity to play seven games and also be in the championship conversation," said Karpman, via Zoom. "There is a possibility, given schools' concerns about getting players conditioned, that it may take an additional week or two. I'm almost positive that's when they're going to announce that they're playing. I just can't say if that's Halloween weekend or one or two weeks after."
Pac-12 players sent a list of demands to their schools this summer, demanding more transparency in COVID-19 testing along with an overhaul of the collegiate athletic model. ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson told Arizona's Family last week about his excitement that the conference had secured a day of testing.
#Sundevils AD Ray Anderson told #AZFamily that daily testing is a game changer for #Pac12 pic.twitter.com/rIr0daXiLD— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) September 15, 2020
With testing allowing the league to pull a player who tests positive, the Pac-12 is in a much better position than it was when they decided to postpone the season in August. They also would have been the only Power Five conference not playing football.
"Financially, they just could not afford to not get the media rights to the season. There would have been furloughs. There would have been layoffs, sports cut at a lot of these schools. And then just to not be the laughing stock of the country, the optics of being the only Power Five not participating would have been really bad and the daily testing made it a lot more reasonable from a liabilities standpoint."
The NCAA has also announced basketball can start practices on Oct. 14 and games on Nov. 25.