TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The University of Arizona has officially received a Notice of Allegations by the NCAA enforcement staff.
The Notice of Allegations comes from an investigation into the university’s basketball team and a federal bribery probe.
The Notice of Allegations signals that the NCAA has closed the case and there are two options from there. First, University of Arizona agrees to the NCAA's findings and will proceed to the summary disposition. The second option is the the university requests a hearing with Committee on Infractions.
The announcement was made the university on Friday afternoon with little details. A school spokesperson released the following statement: “The University of Arizona has received a Notice of Allegations (NOA) issued by the NCAA enforcement staff. However, in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing enforcement process, the University is not releasing the NOA at this time.”
The Arizona Board of Regents quickly announced a special meeting would be held after the announcement was made.
A virtual special session will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. The public will be able to watch the meeting live here. The session will be centered around legal advice regarding the investigation.
At this point, it is unclear what disciplinary actions the University of Arizona might face.