TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -- The University of Arizona is set to hire Tommy Lloyd as its head men's basketball coach.
The news came a week after the Wildcats fired Sean Miller after 12 seasons in Tucson. CBS News reports Lloyd edged out three former Arizona players and current coaches — Damon Stoudamire, Jason Terry and Miles Simon — adding Arizona alum Josh Pastner also interviewed for the job.
“We are thrilled that Tommy and his family are joining the Wildcat Family and re-establishing our men’s basketball program among the elite in the nation,” University of Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke said in a statement. “After speaking with a tremendous pool of candidates, and with so many in and out of the college basketball world, it became clear that Tommy has the passion, the experience, the knowledge, the coaching and recruiting acumen and the drive to lead us to championships. He has been a big part of the incredible rise and success of Gonzaga Basketball and is well-respected for his partnership with that program’s head coach, Mark Few.”
Lloyd is an assistant coach at Gonzaga and has been a huge part of the Zags’ success on the national stage. According to Gonzaga, Lloyd has been an assistant coach for 20 seasons and joined Gonzaga for the 2001-02 season.
“Lloyd’s knowledge of the European game has been instrumental in placing Gonzaga players overseas to continue their basketball careers, as well as nurturing his contacts in recruiting circles as Gonzaga’s recruiting base has extended worldwide,” the school wrote on its website.
Gonzaga reached the NCAA tournament in each of Lloyd’s 19 seasons on staff, including an appearance in the national championship game in the program’s first-ever Final Four, three Elite Eights and Sweet 16 appearances in 2006, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
BREAKING: Arizona is set to hire Gonzaga Coach-in-Waiting Tommy Lloyd, sources told @stadium. HUGE upside. Terrific recruiter, has had major coaching responsibilities with Mark Few, and helped build the Zags program into what it is.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 14, 2021
Lloyd went to Walla Walla Community College for two seasons and graduated from Whitman College in 1998. He has a degree in biology and a secondary teaching credential. He and his wife Chanelle were married in 1997 and they have three children -- Liam (2001), Sophia Marie (2004) and Maria Alexis (2007).
Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman broke the news with a tweet Wednesday afternoon.