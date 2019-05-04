TUCSON (KOLD News 13)-- Officials with the University of Arizona confirmed to our Tucson affiliate KOLD on Saturday that the Men’s Basketball team is being investigated by the NCAA, in relation to the ongoing bribery trial.
According to a Sports Illustrated article - several prominent names in college basketball, who are not witnesses or defendants in the trial have been implicated, including UA Men’s Basketball coach Sean Miller.
During testimony it was said that Miller has reportedly paid players, an accusation that Miller denies.
Federal prosecutors in the NCAA bribery trial played a recorded phone call in court on Wednesday, May 1, in which former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson claimed that Miller had paid an athlete $10,000 per month, with that athlete being Deandre Ayton, according to a report on ESPN.com.
Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled that Miller and LSU coach Will Wade would not have to testify, saying their testimony would be irrelevant to the corruption trial.
Another reminder of why McCann is so good at what he does. Lays out all the legalities in layman’s terms. https://t.co/z2qjja53Wl— Damien Alameda (@damien_alameda) May 4, 2019
