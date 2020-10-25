TUCSON (3TV/CBS5) -- The University of Arizona has allegedly been charged by the NCAA with 9 violations. Those violations could mean a slew of trouble for the Wildcats basketball program.

The report came from Seth Davis from CBS Sports and the Athletic. He says five of those nine alleged violations are "Level 1."

Penalties could include multi-year post-season bans and a full season suspension for Head Coach Sean Miller.

Some of the reported Level One infractions include lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, as well as a lack of head coach control by Sean Miller.

A head coach found to have committed a Level One violation could be suspended for 50 to 100% of the season, according to the penalty matrix.

Arizona has 90 days to respond to the NCAA.

The Notice of Allegations comes from an investigation into the university’s basketball team and a federal bribery probe.

The Notice of Allegations signals that the NCAA has closed the case and there are two options from there. First, University of Arizona agrees to the NCAA's findings and will proceed to the summary disposition. The second option is the the university requests a hearing with Committee on Infractions.

This is a day 3 years in the making after Arizona basketball was named by the federal government in a cheating scandal. Assistant coach Richardson did jail time, and we have been waiting to see what the punishment will be for the program.