TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State (1-0) won their season opener against Kent State (0-1), 30-7.
It was the first time in Sun Devil history that ASU started a true freshman at quarterback in a season opener.
Jayden Daniels went 15 of 24 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown from the 1-yard line.
This week, the Sun Devils host the Sacramento State Hornets. The Hornets play in the Big Sky Conference, the same conference that Northern Arizona University plays in.
Don't underestimate the Hornets and their ability to play, as they broke a school record, scoring 77 points in their first game.
Kickoff between the Hornets and the Sun Devils is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sun Devil Stadium.