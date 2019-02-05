TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Even though the Super Bowl is over, it doesn't mean football season is. The Arizona State Sun Devils were back on the practice field on Tuesday morning to kick off "spring" workouts.
"It's going early, helps us in a lot of ways," said Herm Edwards, who enters his second year at ASU head coach. "We've got to get stronger, and if an injury should happen, you can recover."
Edwards reaffirmed his commitment to competition. That competition was clear at quarterback where ASU has a quartet of QBs vying to replace Manny Wilkins. Redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole has a slight edge based on experience.
"It's an opportunity I've been waiting for for a long time," said Sterling-Cole, who appeared in 11 games as a freshman for ASU. "To be out there, have my boys rally around and me and say, 'Hey Dillon, it's that time, bro. Make sure you take advantage of the opportunity.'"
Hot on his heels is Joey Yellen, who got first-team reps on Tuesday. Jayden Daniels and Ethan Long will also compete for the job after leaving high school early.
"When I committed here, this felt like home. This was the place I wanted to be regardless of who came in," said Long, from West Linn, Oregon. "I stuck with the decision, and I'm glad I did."
"If you don't embrace the competition then you shouldn't be here," said Daniels.
The moment of the day was when offensive analyst Kevin Mawae walked into practice wearing his new gold shirt. Mawae was given the shirt by the Sun Devil coaching staff after being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It had the letters "HOF" on the back and will match the gold jacket he receives later this summer in Canton, Ohio.
The Sun Devils will conclude "spring" workouts on Feb. 28 at their spring game.
