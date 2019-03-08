TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's tournament time for the Arizona State University women.
The Sun Devils beat Colorado to open Pac-12 Tournament play in Las Vegas. Senior Courtney Ekmark tied a season-high with six three-pointers.
Ekmark is enjoying one final shot at college basketball glory.
"It feels like just yesterday that I was playing hooky from school to watch March Madness," said Ekmark, a Valley native. "But now I can't play hooky because it's law school."
Ekmark's days are packed. Her law school classes go all morning. She races to the Tempe campus for afternoon practice, followed by weights, meetings, dinner and then it's time to hit the books. Her work ethic is something that makes her teammates take notice.
"She's an amazing person," fellow senior Kianna Ibis said. "She's an amazing basketball player and leader. She never takes a possession off in practice or in games. She inspires us to go hard every single possession."
Ekmark was the Arizona high school player of the year at St. Mary's, winning three state titles. She earned a scholarship to UCONN and won a championship ring, but she struggled with injuries and to get playing time.
She decided to transfer back home to a place she knew well.
"Talk about a huge blessing," said Sun Devils Coach Charli Turner-Thorne.
The timing couldn't have been better.
"She's lived up to the billing," Turner-Thorne said. "I wish some of our teammates would be a little more aggressive with her scoring because she's so keyed on every game. She was an All-Conference player, but I think all the members of the conference put their best defender on her and locked her down. It's all numbers and stuff like that. She got [an] honorable mention. She wants to play pro and play for a while. But, I'm going to miss her. In just two years [she built an] incredible legacy. Not just like on the wall for records but who she is as a person."
Ekmark kept her decision to transfer private. She had a connection to ASU's coach that started as a little girl.
"After I decided to transfer from UCONN, I didn't really announce it to the public because I didn't want to get swarmed," Ekmark explained. "I knew this is the place that I wanted to be."
Ekmark's signature moment of the regular season came against Utah, a pair of free throws to win the game.
The pressures of hitting a big shot don't compare to the daily demands of professors calling on students in law school.
"I'd rather take a big shot in the big game than get called on," Ekmark said. "One of the refs before the game said, 'Aren't you the one in law school?' I said, 'Don't worry, I'm not going to argue with you too much."
Ekmark wants to get her degree, play professionally and coach in college one day.
The next few weeks will be becoming a big part of her story.
The Sun Devils will have to wait 10 days to play their next game.
Friday's loss to UCLA at the Pac 12 Tournament ended ASU’s run in Las Vegas.
ESPN Bracketology currently has ASU as a six seed playing in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Raliegh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.