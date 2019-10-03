TEMPE, AZ (CBS 5/ 3TV) -- Sun Devil Athletics has launched a new campaign called the Sun Devil Legacy Brick campaign, an opportunity for all of Sun Devil nation to leave their mark along the paved pathway leading up to the Southwest entrance of Sun Devil Stadium.
Starting at $149, participants can purchase a Legacy Brick and a replica brick to keep, created with the same material and messages as their installed brick. "The Sun Devil Legacy Brick campaign presents a unique opportunity for fans, students, alumni, faculty and staff to leave their own legacy and share their own Sun Devil stories for generations to come," said Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson.
All bricks purchased will support Sun Devil Athletics' 600 student-athletes and 26 varsity programs. Available space is limited.
To learn more about the fan brick program, you can visit www.SunDevilBricks.com.