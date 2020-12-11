PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's one of the best rivalries in college sports and now there's a special bobblehead to commemorate it.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum now has an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead for the Arizona State University versus University of Arizona rivalry. It features ASU's Sparky the Sun Devil and UArizona's Wilbert the Wildcat, squaring up with their fists.
Each bobblehead is individually numbered and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. There will only be 1,000 of them. The bobbleheads, are $60 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The website said the bobbleheads won't arrive until April 2021.
The football rivalry is one of the oldest in the country. The winner receives the Territorial Cup, which has been certified as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football.