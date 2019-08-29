TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A true freshman was going to be the story of game, one way or another.
It turned out, he would have plenty of company.
Behind true freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels' three touchdowns, a decidedly young Arizona State team reeled off a 30-7 victory over Kent State in their season opener on Thursday night.
Along with Daniels, ASU played 24 other true or redshirt freshmen saw action.
“We’re a young football team," said Sun Devil head coach Herm Edwards, "and we’re going to let them play.”
While ASU's defense was stout throughout the game, Daniels and the Sun Devil offense needed to shake off some early sluggishness to put the game away in the second half.
“It’s a special moment to me,” said Daniels of his first win. “But there’s a lot we have to improve upon. I can’t be content with the win.”
The Result
After the Sun Devil defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, the Jayden Daniels era officially began for ASU. He got things going on the third play with a 42-yard connection with Frank Darby, which helped set up a 35-yard field goal from kicker Cristian Zendejas.
ASU's hopes to build on their 3-0 lead on their next drive were dashed when running back Eno Benjamin became the first ASU back in 911 carries to lose a fumble. However, ASU's defense was quick to help out. Cornerback Jack Jones, the former USC Trojan who was seeing his first action as a Sun Devil following a year out of football, forced a fumble three plays later, and Cam Phillips' recovery set ASU up at the KSU 34.
“We were trying to capitalize on every mistake the offense makes,” said ASU cornerback Kobe Williams. “If we can do that every single game, that’s big for us and big for our offense.”
Five plays later, Daniels was able to evade pressure and find Benjamin in the endzone for his first career touchdown pass.
That Jayden-to-Eno connection 🔗🥵📺 https://t.co/3EyPGio2Kd pic.twitter.com/0WflesraHq— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) August 30, 2019
“I was going through my reads, so I was looking for the little slip play,” Daniels said. “I happened to cut back, and I saw Eno right there. I threw the ball, and he scored.”
Things bogged down for both offenses after that, and the game went into halftime with ASU leading 10-0.
The Sun Devils knew they had to do better, and, after some rousing words in the locker room, they did.
“I thought the third quarter was important for us," Edwards said. “The kids played with a mindset of ‘We’re not losing this game.’”
ASU used a rejuvenated running game to extend their lead to 17-0 on the opening drive of the second half. Late in the third quarter, Daniels connected with senior wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on a quick pass that Aiyuk turned into a dazzling 77-yard touchdown.
First tuggy tug tug of 2019 for @THE2ERA ✌️🔱📺 https://t.co/3EyPGio2Kd pic.twitter.com/W72XxPan25— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) August 30, 2019
“I knew that if we could get a screen off, and we could get one or two blocks, we could be gone," said ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens. "(Jayden) did a good job finding a throwing lane on that particular throw, under duress, got a different arm slot.”
Kent State got on the board early in the fourth quarter, when Woody Barrett, who had been benched earlier in the game, threw a 21-yard score to Isaiah McKoy.
But it was too little, and much too late to matter. Zendejas connected on his third field goal of the night to extend ASU's lead to the eventual final score of 30-7
The Hermism
“Who are those guys?”
- When discussing the high number of freshmen who played in the game.
The Critical Moment
A 10-0 lead over a team like Kent State did not exactly inspire a tremendous amount of confidence for those in the stands, and it surely didn't sit well with ASU's offense. Given that the third quarter had been a lingering issue last season, Edwards made sure that changed on Thursday.
“Had a little pep talk with some offensive players," Edwards said. "I’ll leave it at that.”
A pair of 10-yard connections from Daniels to Benjamin and Kyle Williams got things moving, and the offensive line showed greater command in the trenches, with successive runs of 10, 10, seven, 10, nine, and eight yards from Benjamin and Isaiah Floyd. Daniels capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
“We talked at halftime that we needed to come out in the third quarter and run the football and score," Edwards said. "We were able to do that. That got us some momentum back.”
Daniels' run put ASU up 17-0 and they never were threatened again.
The Offense
The overall numbers were good: 30 points, 455 yards, 6.5 yards per play.
But it left a lot to be desired.
Facing a true freshman quarterback and one of the nation's premier running backs in Benjamin, Kent State loaded their front early to shut down ASU's ground game. The Sun Devils managed just 80 yards in the first half.
“We kept our composure," Edwards said. "They made it very difficult for us to run the ball early."
Halftime adjustments and improved play by the offensive line helped to reverse that trend.
"Eventually, we found a few things that we could do well," Edwards said. "We got back to what we are. We ran the ball well and took time off the clock.”
Benjamin finished the night with 102 yards on 21 carries. Floyd added 34 on six attempts, and true freshman Ethan Long had 21 on three rushes.
But the night was always going to be focused on the performance of Daniels, and he showed glimpses of why he was the No. 2 rated dual-threat quarterback in the nation. He played within the offense, didn't put the ball in jeopardy, and distributed the ball quickly to his playmakers, punctuated by the 77-yard score to Aiyuk.
“Aiyuk’s big play was spectacular," Likens said. "Spectacular catch-and-run. That’s something that N’Keal would do.”
Aiyuk finished with 140 yards on four receptions. Six other Sun Devils caught passes from Daniels, including Darby with three catches for 53 yards, Benjamin three for 32, and Kyle Williams had two for 20 yards. True freshman Ricky Pearsall made his first career catch, a gain of 16 yards.
The Defense
After a promising 2018 that featured a number of freshmen, the Sun Devil defense entered this season with lofty expectations.
So far, so good.
“Defense played fairly well at times," Edwards said.
They nearly had a shutout, and held the Golden Flashes to 200 yards, despite Kent State's attempts to utilize an up-tempo attack.
“We practiced all week going pretty fast,” said senior linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas. “Once the tempo started, we knew we had to get going.”
Kearse-Thomas was the star, posting 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, plus a forced fumble. Darien Butler led the team with seven tackles, while Williams had two pass breakups and a tackle for loss.
While the game was close early on, Kearse-Thomas and his fellow defenders held Kent State to just 81 yards, including -1 passing, in the first half.
"Arizona State did a job at disguising some of their coverages," said Kent State head coach Sean Lewis, "some things that haven’t shown on tape from year one."
ASU forced six KSU fumbles on the night, recovering two.
While the Golden Flashes did not present nearly the level of challenge that the Sun Devils will face this year, it was a promising start for a unit that will look to make the job from good to great this fall.
The GOAT
With his recruiting pedigree and the hype behind it, meeting those expectations was going to be difficult for Daniels. He may not have reached those levels, but he certainly did not disappoint.
“I am very pleased with what this guy did,” Likens said of Daniels. “He had pressure. He did not have any foolish turnovers. He did very well securing the football.”
Throughout the night, Daniels showed off the poise that helped him win the job, despite some early nerves.
“Going out of the tunnel, I had butterflies,” Daniels admitted. “But after the first snap, I was fine.”
On the night, he completed 14 of 21 throws for 284 yards and did not commit a turnover. He also ran for 38 yards (reduced to 13 after subtracting sacks), and he did a good job of sliding when tackles approached.
“I just kept telling him, ‘When you run, know when the journey is over,'" Edwards said.
There were some expected freshman moments. He made some mistakes and missed some throws. But overall, it was a strong debut that hinted at the immense potential that made him one of the nation's elite recruits.
“He never panicked," Edwards said. "He came over with a smile on his face, and just kept playing.”
BONUS GOAT
During spring practice, Edwards could barely contain his enthusiasm for punter Michael Turk.
"He can really bomb it!” Edwards said after one practice.
A transfer from Lafeyette with NFL bloodlines, Turk so impressed the staff in practice during 2018 that they weren't worried when starting punter Michael Sleep-Dalton transferred to Iowa in January.
[RELATED: Michael Turk giving ASU a new dimension in the punting game]
With his first kick on Thursday night, Turk showed exactly why they had such confidence in him.
“Even the fans were going, ‘Woooo!’" Edwards said of the 64-yard boot.
On the night, Turk set a single-game school record with a 63.0 average on his five punts. His kicks included bombs of 75, 65, 64, and 62 yards.
With an offense that will be a work in progress, and a defense already one of the conference's better units, winning the field position battle will be crucial for ASU. Having a weapon like Turk in their arsenal should prove exceedingly valuable.
"It’s fun to have a guy like that, because you can make people play on long fields," Edwards said.
The Goat
During his high school career, Daniels dazzled with his ability to make plays with his feet. That came in handy on Thursday night, as his offensive line struggled.
The unit allowed five sacks, and struggled to open holes in the running game in the first half against a Kent State defensive line featuring three new starters.
ASU already had to reshuffle their offensive line to start fall camp, when starting left tackle Zach Robertson stepped away for personal reasons. That resulted in a move of star center Cohl Cabral to left tackle, and, eventually, redshirt senior Cade Cote earning the job at center.
However, Cote broke his foot during Sunday's practice, forcing true freshman Dohnovan West into the job. Redshirt freshman Jarrett Bell also started his first career game at right guard.
The youth and inexperience was evident.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” said Likens. “When you have two guys next to each other starting their first game and they’re freshmen, that’s just going to be tough.”
Likens admitted he could have done more from a play-calling standpoint to help his line, including more quick passes. But despite the struggles, Likens is confident that the unit will improve in the coming weeks.
“I think you’ll see a big jump," said Likens. "I think they’ll learn from it. I’m sure their nerves were going crazy. I’m looking for a big jump from this week to next week.”
The Hot Take
ASU has a team that can compete for the Pac-12 South title, but only if the offensive line improves.
Robertson's status is, at best, unclear. Cote's injury could cost him half of the season. The line was already a thin unit before Cote's injury, and any further attrition could derail the season.
The Big Picture
More or less, the night played out as expected.
ASU beat up on a less talented opponent. The defense played really well, and the offense was inconsistent while showing flashes of it's game-breaking potential as Daniels becomes acclimated to the college game.
More definitive takeaways will have to wait.
But for now, the Sun Devils can feel good about earning the win while focusing on the many areas they can improve.
Given how the schedule plays out, expect more of this next week.
The Next Step
ASU will get another tune-up game next Friday night when they host FCS opponent Sacramento State. The Sun Devils beat the Hornets 55-0 in the 2013 season opener. Following their Week 2 clash against Sacramento State, ASU's season ramps up significantly as they'll travel to face Michigan State. The Spartans open the year ranked No. 18 in the AP poll.
The Extra Points
- Daniels broke Jeff Krohn's school record for passing yards in the first game of a career. Krohn has 160 in his debut in 2000.
- Aiyuk's 140 yards were a career-high.
- Thursday was the 10th 100-yard rushing game of Benjamin's career.
- The field goals were the first of Zendejas' career, as the team learned Wednesday that starting kicker Brandon Ruiz would miss the game with a lower-body injury.