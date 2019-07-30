TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It could have been another Not again! or Why me? moment.
After all, he's had enough of those already.
But when Arizona State wide receiver John Humphrey tore his Achilles during a practice last spring, he took a different approach.
He was going to turn a major negative into a net positive, no matter what.
"I know that something is going to give," Humphrey said. "I'm a strong believer in that I can't go through all of this and something (good) is not going to happen."
The injury last March was the latest in a long line of setbacks for the speedy Texas native.
Humphrey signed with Oklahoma out of high school, but opted to transfer to ASU following a redshirt year in 2015. After sitting out the 2016 season due to the NCAA's transfer rules, he exploded for seven catches, 123 yards and a touchdown in the 2017 season opener. However, he injured his knee the following week and was limited to just six games that season.
And then just as he was getting healthy and back to form, his 2018 season ended in a flash.
Back to square one. First up, get healthy.
Again.
"Rehab was terrible," Humphrey said. "Rehab hurts more than the actual injury. It was just me staying grounded, keeping my faith, having my loved always encouraging me."
Humphrey had a valuable asset to help him through the ups and downs of rehab: Mom.
"She calls me every day top check up on me," said Humphrey. "With her by my side, everything was smooth. I didn't have to worry about anything. I knew everything would be alright in the end."
While he couldn't be on the field taking physical reps, Humphrey made sure his mind picked up the slack.
"I became a student of the game," he said. "Really studying my craft and seeing more things in-depth than I had before. It sucked not playing, but at the same time, it elevated my game."
By the time the team was preparing for the Las Vegas Bowl in December, Humphrey had made it back to the practice field. He was then able to participate in the team's spring practices this February, but was limited at times due to a hamstring injury.
During the sessions that he was on the field, he practiced both as an outside receiver and in the slot.
"The coaching staff knows that I know the offense, in and out, more than any guy on the team," Humphrey said. "I can play inside and outside. I'm a student of the game."
He hopes that added versatility will help earn him more playing time during his upcoming senior season.
"I just want to get out onto the field and make plays, wherever they put me."
ASU will need plays to be made. With the departure of N'Keal Harry, the Sun Devils have a major void to fill at wide receiver, and Humphrey knows that he has a major opportunity to shine. Over this offseason, he has worked hard to regain his top-end speed while adding weight.
Bigger, strong, faster.
He has also working to expand his game beyond just being a deep threat.
"I'm sharpening up my in-between game," said Humphrey. "The intermediate routes: Slant, hitch, curl. Fine tuning those things is all I've been doing all summer. I'm ready to put it on display."
As he's been working his way back, Humphrey has also tried to be a mentor to the team's younger receivers.
"Whatever they need help with, how to come out a break or set guys up, I'm there to coach them up," Humphrey said. "Being someone that these guys can look up to and ask questions."
Collectively, it's a deep group with diverse skillsets, but with Harry now in the NFL gone, there are questions hovering above them. As the team opens fall camp on July 31, Humphrey is eager for those to be answered.
"We have a lot of guys stepping up," Humphrey said. "I love it. I can't wait for everyone to see what we have brewing here."
As the receivers look to establish themselves in fall camp, they'll also be on the...well...receiving end of the team's quarterback battle. Each of ASU's quarterbacks brings a different aspect to the offense, but he thinks that they'll be ready for whoever wins the job.
"They're all amazing, but it's all a learning process," Humphrey admits. "For me, I'm comfortable with every last quarterback we have. I can't wait to see who comes out on top."
ASU will open the 2019 season on Aug. 29 when then host Kent State. It will be another chance for Humphrey to make good on his potential, and it will serve as a showcase of just how far he's come.
"I honestly think that the injury I had last spring played into my favor," Humphrey said. "At the time I was hurt and didn't understand in the moment, but now I'm healthier, stronger, smarter."
He knows he is better equipped physically and mentally. He also realizes it's his last chance, and wants to cap his college career on top.
"I would love to have over 1,000 yards this year," he said of his hopes for his senior year. "I would love to be recognized as one of the best wide receivers in college football, and bringing the team a Pac-12 championship."
Lofty goals, for sure. And Humphrey knows there's only one way to get there.
"Grind, grind, grind."
