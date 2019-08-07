PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- He was feeling under the weather, but you wouldn't have been able to tell from his play.
Through the first week of Arizona State's fall camp, true freshman defensive back Willie Harts has been a standout among the team's newcomers.
"It's going pretty good for me," Harts said. "It's been fast paced and a new experience."
A three-star member of Sun Devils' 2019 class from Pittsburg, Calif., Harts came to Tempe with the versatility to play on either side of the ball. Ultimately, ASU's coaches felt the 6-foot, 170-pounder's skillset and football IQ was best suited for the Ranger safety position in defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales' 3-3-5 scheme.
The position requires the safety to quickly diagnose a play and react either in coverage or come up against the run. It's different than the style of defense he played in high school.
"Learning the defense," Harts said of his biggest adjustment. "At my high school, we ran Michigan State's Cover 4, and here, we run that 3-3-5. It's a new adjustment trying to get that in."
The coaching of Gonzales has been a major help for Harts to smooth that learning curve.
"Coach Gonzales is coaching me up real good, so I'm catching on to everything very fast," said Harts. "I love him, because he's like my dad. Him and my dad coach the same. Me and him get along, and our relationship is very good."
Harts joined a secondary that is arguably the deepest position on the Sun Devil team. While there are some veterans likely entrenched in starting roles, there are also ample opportunities for Harts and others to play their way into the team's two-deep.
"We're all good," Harts said of the defensive backs. "We coach each other up, tell each other if we make a mistake, and we're on each other if we mess up. We're all competing, but we're all brothers at the end. Same team, same vibe."
As the team opened practices at Camp Tontozona on Tuesday, Harts was still battling an illness but still put together another strong practice.
"I came up sick, and I'm trying to get better here," Harts said. "It's been very fun hanging with the team and bonding."
His first week on a college practice field has been promising, but there is still a lot he must do in order to become a contributor in 2019. As Gonzales showed a year ago, he has no hesitation in playing true freshmen on his defense, and Harts knows what he has to do in order to be next.
"Learn the whole playbook and execute everything on the highest level that I can," Harts said. "I hope to get in the rotation, but I'll just see what Coach G is planning to do."
