TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- He’d been there so many times before.
It was where he became a star. It was where he set school records. It was where he made the fans stand and cheer.
But last Dec. 11, he returned to Arizona Stadium...with the enemy.
Instead of Arizona’s red-and-blue, Bobby Wade was with the maroon-and-gold of the hated Sun Devils. A member of the Wildcats’ Ring of Honor and one of the best receivers in school history, Wade was now on the other side of the rivalry.
That sight, and certainly the game that followed, were tough pills for Wildcat faithful to swallow. But for Wade, ASU's 70-7 victory served as a confirmation.
“It was a good omen and a good sign for me that I’m in the right spot right now,” said Wade. “I was really loving that.”
It was a memorable cap to Wade’s second season in Tempe. Entering Year 3, he’s taking on a more prominent role.
* * *
Following his career at Arizona from 1999 to 2002, in which he became the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards, Wade played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. During his time as a player, he was always drawn to the details of the game; the process of game planning, play concepts, and the minutiae that others may overlook.
In other words, he saw the game through coach's eyes.
Those elements helped plant a seed. After his NFL career ended, his son expressed an interest in the sport, so Wade took the chance. While his son eventually lost interest in playing football, Wade enjoyed developing the kids on and off the field and stuck with it. Over time, he worked his way up to coaching at the high school level.
In 2018, Wade opted to take a year off from the game. It was then when he received a call from Antonio Pierce—a former Wildcat player himself who had just taken the linebackers coach job at Arizona State—to gauge interest in crossing the Territorial Cup lines.
“I wasn’t ready for the transition to college coaching,” Wade said. “I wasn’t sure exactly if that was what I wanted to do, but I knew that I wanted to continue to coach.”
The next year, Pierce called again, asking Wade to come down to ASU and meet with head coach Herm Edwards and Director of Player Personnel Al Luginbill. This time, Wade said yes.
He went to work in the recruiting department, evaluating offensive skill players. In 2020, he moved into an analyst role, focusing on the analytics and game-planning aspects for the team.
“I really fell in love with that process and started to put in more time in the office and understanding the commitment it takes as a coach,” Wade said.
His work ethic and attention to detail made a positive impression throughout the program, and heading into 2021, Wade was elevated into a graduate assistant position. Working under wide receivers coach Prentice Gill, Wade has been developing meeting plans, assembling film cut ups, and handling other tasks like install plans, in addition to coaching up the players.
“Coach P is really trusting my ability to teach the boys and talk to them. He allows me to take my own drills and work with the kids,” Wade said. “It’s kind of the full gamut of what an actual coach is doing, maybe a little bit more of working in the office areas and supporting him and whatever the offensive staff may need.”
Beyond his role mentoring the receivers and helping the offensive staff, Wade also has another area on which he’s focusing.
“Part of my mission too being here at Arizona State in Tempe is wanting to keep all of our premier players in the state home,” he said. “We talk about the rivalry, but more importantly, just staying in state is something that kids really need to think harder about.”
During his time at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix in the late 1990s, Wade became one of the best high school players in state history. It was a time in which many of the state’s best local players, like Wade, Terrell Suggs, and Todd Heap, opted to "stay home" and play for either ASU or Arizona.
But times have changed.
In recent years, both schools have had difficulty keeping the best local recruits in state. Neither signed a player ranked in the state’s top 10 as ranked by Rivals over the past three classes. In fact, only twice since 2011 (2017, 2014) have both schools signed multiple top 10 local players. As the overall talent level in the state has risen, top programs across the county have pushed ASU and Arizona aside to land them.
“One of the issues is once they get an opportunity to go elsewhere, a ‘bigger program’ so to say, a more popular program, they think that’s what they should do,” Wade said. “Not understanding that there’s a lot that goes into whether you play over there versus you play over here. I think they just need more education about what Arizona State has to offer here. I think they need more education about where they might be after football. Are they a person that wants to come back home when they’re done playing? A lot of those things kids don’t, at that age, think about the bigger picture. They’re thinking about the here-and-now.”
As a former coveted recruit himself, Wade has unique insight into what a top local player wants.
“They want the love early,” Wade said. “The other thing is being able to compete on a major level. You want to go to bowl games. You want to play for national championships, or have that opportunity.”
Wade knows that some local players will simply want to leave the state no matter what. But he also knows that the Sun Devil program can and must do better. Wade feels that ASU has the campus, athletic facilities, and coaching staff to make staying home an attractive option. Ensuring the recruits are well educated on all ASU has to offer will make the process easier.
So too will something a little harder to pull off.
“I think they need to give the home school a little more credit, and we have a lot to do with that too,” Wade said. “The more we win, the more popular we become, and the easier it is to keep kids in state.”
As he works his way up the Arizona State ladder, Wade has eyes on his personal goals. One day, he’d like to become a position coach and have his own room. Then, maybe become an offensive coordinator. Perhaps one day, he’ll earn a head coaching job somewhere.
But he’s in no hurry.
“It’s something I want to do, but I’m really in love with the process,” said Wade. “I don’t want to be jumping around to just chase something. I really enjoy going through the steps.”
And he’s enjoying his time as a Sun Devil, which, he admits, took some adjustment after life as a Wildcat legend.
“It was tough at first, naturally, adapting to the change,” Wade said. “But that was a time and period for me that is so far away that my passion for coaching and the team that I’m coaching with supersedes all that.”
While Wade is looking at the present and future, some in the Wildcat community are having a tough time letting go of the past.
“Yeah, they talk mess all the time. That’s fine. That’s what haters do,” Wade said. “When you’re on top and things are going well, those people always show up."
But he's not bothered with any flak he may receive. In fact, like the 70-7 win, it's a good sign.
“Whether it’s a Wildcat or a Trojan or a Duck, they can hate all they want. We’re doing the right things over here. That lets you know you’re going in the right direction.”