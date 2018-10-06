Arizona State has a little surprise for the defense.
The Return of Merit Stickers
Sun Devil players on the defensive side of the ball arrived to a surprise in the locker room this morning: Head Coach Herm Edwards and Defensive Coordinator Danny Gonzales saw fit to begin awarding merit stickers to defensive players by putting them on helmets beginning this game. The stickers, which will be on the back of the helmets, are small Sparky decals.
Arizona State is not known for using merit stickers historically. The last time the Sun Devils used merit stickers was during the 2014 season, and those too showed up about midway through the season. However, the stickers used in 2014 were small pitchforks. Players continued to accumulate merit stickers throughout the season and even wore them in their 2014 Sun Bowl win over Duke, but they have not been seen since.
Merit stickers are definitely used to light a fire under a team. We shall see today if the added motivation translates into results for the Sun Devil defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.