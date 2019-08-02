TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- He had to face a hard truth.
“I looked at myself in the mirror, and I saw what was wrong.”
He had heard it from his coaches, but ultimately, it was a decision that only he could make.
He needed to lose in order to win.
When he reported to Arizona State last year as a true freshman, A.J. Carter weighed in at 230 pounds. The running back from Many, Louisiana had high hopes to come in and contribute right away to the Sun Devil offense.
However, that never materialized.
“It was right there in front of my face,” Carter said. “I wasn’t ready.”
In an offense built on the run game, where Eno Benjamin went on to set a school rushing record and Isaiah Floyd chipped with some big plays, Carter had just four carries for 12 yards.
Carter struggled with picking up the offense, and the weight he was carrying prevented him from showing the coaches he was able to contribute.
“You've got to be honest with yourself,” Carter said. “(Former running backs) Coach (John) Simon told me what was wrong. (Offensive coordinator) Coach (Rob) Likens told me what was wrong. Everybody was telling me, ‘You’ve got to lose weight, A.J.’”
So following the season, Carter had that fateful look in the mirror.
“I decided to (lose weight),” said Carter. “I decided to learn the offense, the scheme, the audibles.”
He went to work, but just a few weeks after he began to reshape his game, he was dealt a setback. Simon, his position coach who had recruited him to Tempe, left to become the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Memphis.
“It’s a big difference,” Carter said. “Coach Simon recruited me. I love that dude.”
A few days later, ASU hired Shaun Aguano to fill the position. There was the expected adjustment period for both sides.
“Change is hard for all kids,” Aguano said. “He had a great relationship with Coach Simon.”
“I like Coach Aguano as well,” Carter said. “He knows what he’s talking about.”
During spring practices in February, the changes Carter was making were evident.
"A.J. Carter was one of the guys that made the biggest jump this spring,” Likens said. “He changed his body. He was probably a little bit overweight when he came in as a freshman, which is typical. He slimmed down. He changed the look of his body. He's quicker, more agile.”
“You don't see big backs with explosive and home run speed, but A.J. has it,” Aguano said. “He's just learning the game. He’s got the urgency in learning the college game coming from the high school level. Every single day in practice I thought he got better and better.”
Good practice followed good practice. Real progress was plain for all to see.
“The biggest thing is he's more confident,” Likens said. “Confidence is everything when you're playing football.”
The spring practices were a big step in the right direction, but the work continued throughout the offseason. As fall camp opened, the 6-footer weighed in at a muscular 218 pounds.
“I learned the offense more, the schemes, the reads,” said Carter. “Conditioning was the most important thing for me. I had to trim down weight. It’s been showing.”
After his record-setting year, there is no questioning Benjamin’s place as the team’s starter and one of the premier backs in the nation. But he also logged a school-record 300 carries in 2018, and with a new quarterback behind center, ASU figures to lean even more towards the run. That means there’s going to be a critical need for the other running backs to make important contributions.
“This season coming up, I’m ready to take it head-to-head,” Carter said. “When he needs my help, I’ll be there to help him.”
With his reshaped body and refocused mind, Carter—now a redshirt freshman—has an opportunity in fall camp to seize an important role within the offense. He said he expects to earn the primary backup job behind Benjamin, and his offensive coordinator could see other uses for the power back.
“Very excited about him, because he is a bigger back,” said Likens. “He can take the punishment. He can take a few short yardage carries off of Eno's body, and some goal line stuff."
The Sun Devils are going to run the ball in 2019. A lot. If Carter can continue his progress, the Arizona State backfield has a chance to be special.
“It can be good,” said Carter. “You got Eno, got me, got Floyd, got (Demetrious) Flowers. We got to win as a team, but the run game is going to be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.