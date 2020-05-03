TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a phrase that has quickly become ingrained in the college sports lexicon.

In the portal.

If you follow college sports, you hear it frequently. Since it rolled out in October of 2018, the transfer portal has had a profound impact on the way collegiate sports function. In short, it serves as a sanctioned way for a student-athlete to explore their options of transferring to another school. Once in, they can communicate with schools and pick their next destination. Or, they can opt to return to their present school.

It’s a tool that has been used by many players for many reasons.

For some young student-athletes, their choice to leave home and come to Arizona State University was one of the best decisions of their lives.

Until it wasn’t.

Defensive end Jalen Bates of Louisiana and linebacker Malik Lawal of California were members of ASU’s 2015 class who redshirted as freshmen, saw light action for the next two years, and then took on larger roles in 2018. Nick Ralston came to ASU from Texas in that same class, bouncing between offense and defense before finding a role at fullback in 2018. Australia native Michael Sleep-Dalton came to Tempe after a year playing junior college football and was the Sun Devils’ starting punter in 2017 and 2018.

Yet at various points for various reasons, each came to the realization that Arizona State was no longer the right place for them.

The Reasons

It hit Ralston first.

After being recruited as a linebacker, Ralston switched to running back, spending his first three years at ASU there. He was then moved back to linebacker following the 2017 season, but the back-and-forth movement took a toll.

An exceptional student, Ralston had already graduated with a double major, so he would be immediately eligible should he opt to transfer for his final two years.

“I definitely had dreams of playing in the NFL, and I didn’t know if ASU was the right system for me to display my skillset,” Ralston said.

After considering a move, Ralston opted to stay at ASU for another year. He had formed a great relationship with ASU running backs coach John Simon, and early in the 2018 season, Ralston was moved again to fullback. This time, he flourished.

However, not long after ASU’s appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl, Simon left to become the wide receivers coach at Memphis. Those old thoughts resurfaced.

“After Coach Simon left for Memphis, I didn’t think the remaining staff had my best interest in mind, and I think they were transitioning to more of a passing style of offense," Ralston said.

After seeking advice from Simon, Ralston opted to enter the portal.

Following two seasons as a reserve, Bates had earned a starting job at defensive end in 2018. He earned a starting job to open the season, but in the seventh game against Stanford, he noticed his playing time dropped. It continued to dwindle, and following his start two weeks later against Utah, the idea of transferring entered his mind. He started the next week against UCLA, but by the 11th game against Oregon, he was out of the starting lineup, playing, by his estimation, a total of five plays. After that game, he checked his Twitter feed and saw fans wondering if he was injured.

He was disgruntled, but Bates finished the season. He even stuck it out into the start of ASU’s spring practices the following February, but by that point, he knew his football future was not at Arizona State.

Before entering the portal, he met with defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and defensive line coach Shaun Nua.

“That was the hardest part, telling someone you want to leave,” Bates said. “(Gonzales) couldn’t give a straightforward answer as to why I stopped playing, other than my production. Coach Nua didn’t want him to go. It's easy to talk about production, but if you watch the film, I feel like I did my job pretty well.”

Bates came to ASU as a defensive end in a four-man front, but he felt playing end in Gonzales’ 3-3-5 scheme was a poor fit. In 2018, he made 31 tackles, including six for loss, with one sack.

“I should have probably been playing outside linebacker,” he said.

Bates stressed that he was open to doing whatever he could to help the team, and that he had been talking with Nua constantly about what needed to be done. In the end, he did not find the answers from Gonzales that he wanted.

“He didn’t communicate the real reason he stopped playing me,” Bates said. He entered the portal after the meetings.

It was a similar situation with Lawal.

He opened the 2018 season by starting three of the first five games. But by midseason, younger players had become entrenched in the starting lineup, relegating Lawal to a second-team role. During the Christmas break after the season, Lawal pondered his future.

“I sat down and had a heart-to-heart with myself to see honestly where I stand on this team,” said Lawal. “Do you find a future not only on the football field but academically while continuing at the university?”

The academics were of particular importance for Lawal. He was a pre-med student, and ASU did not offer any desirable Master’s options for him.

On the football front, he met with his coaches, which, while difficult, was “the honorable thing to do.” He learned that his second-team role was unlikely to change in 2019. It was then that he knew he was bound for the portal.

“I just felt like I was making the right decision for myself,” Lawal said.

Sleep-Dalton’s first season as ASU’s punter in 2017 was plagued by an early-season injury that limited his effectiveness. He said that he received a cortisone shot in his quad prior to every game to allow him to play. His 2018 season was better, but as 2019 loomed, he was uncertain about his future in Tempe.

ASU’s coaching staff was impressed by the potential of punter Michael Turk. When Sleep-Dalton traveled back home to Australia after the season, he met with his coaches. They discussed his situation, his future goals, and how best to achieve them. The coaches also brought up the chance to test himself by punting in a cold weather climate. Soon, the decision to leave ASU was made.

The Process

“He’s entered the transfer portal.”

But how does he get there, and what happens once he's in?

Despite the cool sci-fi sounding name, it’s all actually pretty mundane.

First, a player must go to their school’s compliance office to signal their intentions. They then fill out a form, which compliance then submits to the NCAA. When that is processed, the player will then receive an email from the NCAA notifying them that their name and information is officially in the transfer portal.

Then, they wait.

With a player in the portal, staff at programs across the country are able to freely contact them, whether it’s via Twitter, phone, text, or email. For many of the outgoing Devils, they didn’t have to wait long to hear from suitors.

“Probably within an hour of my name going into the portal, I had Alabama, Michigan, and a few other schools reaching to me finding out why and could I come to their school,” Sleep-Dalton said.

For Ralston, compliance submitted his name during the day, and that night, rival Pac-12 teams like UCLA and Utah, among others like Kansas State, were reaching out. Bates said that on the day his name entered the portal, he heard from 20 different programs. He described this new recruitment process as "like being back in high school again.”

But Bates wasn’t interested in a multi-team courtship he could tweet Top 5 lists about. He wanted to find a program that didn’t just want to add an edge player, he wanted a program that wanted him.

“Either you want me and need me, or you just kinda like me and want to see where this goes,” he said. “I’m not just a replacement, I'm someone who can elevate a program.”

Colorado State and Mississippi State emerged as his top options, and eventually, the Rams proved to him that he was truly wanted.

During his process, Sleep-Dalton received help from Todd Graham, his former head coach at ASU, who had been fired the day after the 2017 regular season had ended.

“He reached out and spoke to me numerous times about what he could do and that he’d reach out to schools for me,” Sleep-Dalton.

As a two-year starter for a Power 5 school, Sleep-Dalton was contacted by some big name programs—even though as an Australian, he wasn’t too familiar with them.

“I’d never heard of Iowa,” Sleep-Dalton admitted.

But the Hawkeye program quickly made a strong impression on him. He built up a strong relationship with Iowa’s special teams coordinator LaVar Woods, and it it with Sleep-Dalton’s coaches' idea of having him kick in cold weather to help his profile. The more research he did, the more he became impressed with Kirk Ferentz’s program.

“They make the two and three-star kids into five stars,” said Sleep-Dalton.

Ralston’s journey into the portal started wide but soon narrowed. After the initial batch of schools contacted him, a familiar face swooped in.

In 2017, Billy Napier had served as ASU’s offensive coordinator, and he had made a positive impression on Ralston and others throughout the program.

“I really trust him as a coach,” said Ralston. “A lot of players back when he left were hoping that he’d become the head coach (after Graham’s firing).”

Instead, Napier became head coach at Louisiana, installing the run-first offense Ralston knew well. In addition to being closer to his family in Texas, playing for the Ragin’ Cajuns seemed to be a good fit schematically.

“I wouldn’t have to go to some random school and learn a completely new system,” Ralston said. “From Day One, they had a good plan for me.”

Lawal’s experience in the portal, however, would test his patience and cause him to reevaluate his future in the game.

Initially, teams from the FCS and Division II levels were the only ones showing interest, and the FBS programs he sought were not reciprocating interest. As that continued, he prepared himself to walk away entirely from football.

“If I’m not going to be able to get to a team who can put me in a better position to have a future after college, I’d rather just focus on my other option, which is medical school,” Lawal said.

This continued into the summer until his chance finally arose. In June, he received a direct message on Twitter from the staff at Tulane, who offered him a visit. It looked like his patience would be rewarded.

Academically, Tulane offered a physiology Master’s program that was a perfect fit for Lawal’s medical aspirations, as well as the chance to learn from leading specialists in medicine. On the field, the Green Wave were an ascendant program under head coach Willie Fritz with a need at linebacker.

“They had one last scholarship, and they wanted to use it on me,” said Lawal. “It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Once, they had shared a locker room and called Tempe home. Now, they were off to chase opportunities in New Orleans, Fort Collins, Lafayette, and Iowa City.

The Results

Their destinations covered a wide range of the college football landscape. From a famed Big Ten program to the Mountain West, to the American and an ascendant Sun Belt contender, the group’s experiences reflected that diversity.

He may not have heard of Iowa before, but Sleep-Dalton found out what the storied program meant to its community on the bus ride to the stadium for the home opener.

“There was probably 70,000 people tailgating in and around the stadium,” he said. “All the roads are closed down. The whole town is closed down. When you get to the front of the stadium, there’s another five or six thousand people waiting there creating a wall for us to walk through. It was just insane.”

He started all 13 games for the Hawkeyes, who capped off a 10-3 season with a Holiday Bowl win over USC. Sleep-Dalton felt he had “a pretty good season,” averaging 41.7 yards per punt, pinning 22 of his 50 kicks inside the 20. He cited former Hawkeye and NFL punter Jason Baker as helping him to refine his form.

Part of the reason he chose Iowa was the chance to showcase his skills in cold weather, and the game against Nebraska fit the bill.

“It was like five degrees and 25 mile-per-hour winds,” Sleep-Dalton said. “It would snow on and off, and you can’t mentally prepare for that. You can’t practice for that. It’s an experience.”

The weather was not the only difference he saw from Tempe.

“It’s two completely different programs and cultures,” Sleep-Dalton said. “I definitely got the feel of what college football feels like. At ASU, you don’t really know what you’re missing until you go somewhere else or experience something different.”

Sleep-Dalton's Hawkeyes ended their successful season No. 15 in the polls. On the other end of the spectrum was Colorado State.

“I’m not used to losing that much,” Bates said.

It was a rough 2019 season for Colorado State. The Rams stumbled to a 4-8 record that resulted in the firing of head coach Mike Bobo. For his part, Bates started all 12 games for CSU, posted 46 tackles but notched just a single sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.

“I did way below my expectations,” he admitted. “I expected to blow it up, and I didn’t.”

While Sleep-Dalton saw firsthand the football mad culture of the Midwest, Bates experienced a different attitude in Fort Collins.

“Going from Power 5 to the Mountain West was a little different,” Bates said. “The facilities weren’t as bad as people would think. Power 5, there’s just a little more sense of urgency. Stuff was expected at ASU and you're expected to do certain things that you weren’t expected to do at Colorado State. It was adjusting to that.”

Although he wasn’t happy with his production, Bates did like that he was able to have film of him playing on the edge. He appreciated the level of coaching he received, playing in the cold, and that he played with different personalities in a new system.

But there remains a tinge of regret.

“Sometimes I do regret leaving because I don’t have a home since my coaching staff got fired from Colorado State,” Bates said. “I don’t really have a school home that I can go back to and feel comfortable. ASU was my real home, and I’m not really that close with ASU like I used to be. Sometimes, I do regret it because you went somewhere for four years, and you’re not really welcome there no more because you transferred. It’s an awkward situation.”

With the offer not arriving until the summer, Lawal’s season was hampered from the start. He arrived in New Orleans a day before fall camp opened, resulting in a steep learning curve for both himself and the coaches.

“The coaches didn’t have a feel for me or what I understood about football,” Lawal said. “It took me time to earn their trust so they could utilize me more. They only had so much they could do with me being so new.”

Lawal played in all 13 games and made three starts, totaling 37 tackles and one sack.

“I definitely feel like I could have done more,” he said. “I could have been more successful.”

Despite the modest numbers, Lawal is appreciative of the opportunity offered. He has continued his studies in medicine, and he has been able to work with doctors battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For what the situation was, it was the best experience that it could have turned out,” said Lawal. “There could have been better outcomes, I’m happy with how it all turned out. I experienced a lot and learned so much from being out here in New Orleans.”

Ralston may have endured four summers in Arizona, but it did not prepare him for Cajun country.

“They say the weather in Tempe is bad, but the weather down in Louisiana is a hundred times worse,” Ralston said.

Once he arrived at UL, Ralston established himself in Napier’s offense. Playing a tight end/H-back/fullback role, he started all 14 games for the Ragin’ Cajuns, catching 15 passes, four for touchdowns.

“I played a lot more than I would have at ASU my last year, based off of the style of play they transitioned to,” said Ralston. “We had a lot more 12 personnel, 21 personnel at Louisiana. I was a lot more involved in the passing game than the tight end and H-backs at ASU have been the past several years.”

He also excelled as a lead blocker for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who won the Sun Belt West division title and finished with an 11-3 record.

“It definitely was worth it,” Ralston said of his transfer. “I got to get a lot more film and get a lot of good plays on tape. It’s definitely a difficult process, but I think it’s good for a lot of athletes in situations like mine, whether it’s the system or the coaches, there’s a lot of opportunities in other places.”

The Memories

Even though they all felt compelled to leave Tempe, each of the four look back on their years at Arizona State fondly.

Sleep-Dalton cherishes friends he made in Tempe. It’s where he met his fiancée. Even though he’s thankful he was able to have the year at Iowa that he did, he believes it was out of necessity.

“I didn’t transfer because I wanted to, I transferred because I had to,” Sleep-Dalton said.

Ralston had similar feelings.

“I wished things could have played differently at ASU,” Ralston said. “I’m a graduate there. It definitely was hard leaving. If I’d have known there’d be so many coaching changes at ASU while I was there, I’d have mentally prepared differently. If I’d have known the position that I was going to play, or needed to play, it would have helped. But God has a plan. I’m grateful for all the things I went through.”

Even while enduring the tough losses at Colorado State, Bates kept a close watch on his old teammates last season.

“Those are still my brothers,” he said. “Watching them have fun and win games, upset Oregon and stuff like that, it was bittersweet to watch. It was good to watch them win, but I wish I was there sometimes winning.”

Calling his time in Tempe “the best times of my life,” Bates looks back and wishes that he had put forth more of an effort during that final spring at ASU, even though at the time he was set on transferring.

“It would have been cool to say that I went to the same school my whole five years,” said Bates. “That’s my only regret, the only thing I feel bad for.”

Tulane proved to be a great fit for Lawal, especially for his academic pursuits. But Lawal still loves ASU and the Tempe community. He looks back and wishes some things had played out differently so that he could have stayed. Even though the program had evolved to a point where he felt he no longer fit, Lawal was nevertheless very impressed by the team he left behind.

“If I was a recruit all over again, I would sign to ASU every single time,” Lawal said. “If I could go back and Herm just came in and I was a senior in high school, I’d definitely go to ASU.”

The Future

They weren’t the first, and they certainly won’t be the last.

At every program in America, there are players wondering whether they’d be better off somewhere else. Some may be. Some may not.

Bates and Lawal are quick to point out an example of the latter.

Khaylan Kearse-Thomas came to ASU in that same 2015 class, and like Bates and Lawal, saw limited playing time over his first four years. In 2018, with the emergence of the team’s young linebackers, it appeared his path to a starting job would continue to be blocked. He could have followed his teammates into the portal, but instead, he stayed a Sun Devil.

“It was never really discouraging,” Kearse-Thomas told me last August. “I’m one to learn and have to understand it. My years here, I was learning, and I took big strides. I learned a lot from the past linebackers that were here in front of me.”

But despite the lack of playing time, Kearse-Thomas never lost faith in his ability, or the belief that his chance would eventually come.

“It’s a competition, you have to compete,” said Kearse-Thomas. “If you get beat out for the spot, you can’t cry about it. You have to keep competing, and that’s what I kept doing. I bet on myself.”

His bet paid off. He worked hard and became a starter for the Sun Devils this past season. He recently signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

“Take notes from Khaylan Thomas,” Bates said. “Stuff can change for you. Leaving a school that you love the most, sometimes it’s not worth it.”

There’s no clear template, no one-size-fits-all solution for student-athletes in these situations. Every decision is as unique and personal as the players involved. Transferring could be a mistake, or it could be the best thing ever. Perhaps it will end up being just a lateral move.

“You just have to trust yourself,” Lawal said. “You have to bet on yourself. It goes both ways. You can bet on yourself, ride it out, and hope that maybe something breaks and you end up where you want to be at your university you’re currently at. Or you can bet on yourself, put your name in the transfer portal, and you know you’re a better athlete than what your place is.”

“Always keep your options open,” Ralston said. “Sometimes you got to stick it out. I was there for four years before transferring. There’s a balance between sticking through hard times and when it’s the best time to leave.”

Sleep-Dalton has seen many sides of it up close.

He’s experienced the difference a change made for him. He also knows the impact one big season can make in a player’s career. His teammate at the City College of San Francisco in 2015, quarterback Anthony Gordon, was a backup at Washington State for three years before setting Pac-12 records last fall and recently signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

With Sleep-Dalton's college career—one that included three different stops—behind him, his advice to players in a similar position may be surprising.

“I wouldn’t recommend transferring at all,” Sleep-Dalton said. “I feel like a percentage of people transfer because something hasn’t gone right, they were told they were going to start and they’re third-string, and they’re like, I don’t want to do this. I’m going to transfer to a small school and be a superstar. That’s not the way to go about it.

“To find a place to go and stick it out, if it’s a place you want to go to, don't change. Trust the process. There’s going to be ups and downs. It builds character.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Bates.

“Do what you can to stick it out,” Bates said. “At the end of the day, a lot of people leave thinking it’s going to be better, but it’s not going to be better for you.”

Or, as Bates sums it up...

“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.”

