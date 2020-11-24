TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another week, another cancelation for Arizona State.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced that ASU's home football game against Utah on Nov. 28 was canceled because of ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Sun Devil program. With positive tests and subsequent quarantining due to contact tracing, the Sun Devils would not have the minimum number of scholarship players available to play, per Pac-12 policy.

This marks the third consecutive ASU game called off.

"We have had to invoke the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy for this week's game versus Utah due to not having the minimum number of scholarship players available on account of return-to-play protocols involving CDC-prescribed quarantines by virtue of contact tracing and cardiac testing evaluation results," ASU Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson said. "The timing of the previously reported positive results coupled with the return-to-play guidelines have stretched over parts of three weeks, which makes it unsafe for several of our players to compete this Sunday."

ASU's initial outbreak began during the week leading up to their game against Cal on Nov. 14. Multiple players and coaches, including head coach Herm Edwards, tested positive, prompting that game's cancelation.

The Sun Devils are hopeful that they can return to action for their next scheduled game is a home date against UCLA on Dec. 5.

"We will continue to monitor our testing results and stay in close communication with our University, local public health officials and the Pac-12 Conference," Anderson said. "Notwithstanding any new issues we are confident in our chances of playing football next week."

On Monday, ASU released a statement from head coach Herm Edwards, providing an update on his condition.

“I hope this message finds everyone safe and sound. Right now the world is presenting us with unique daily challenges. We must huddle up and deal with those challenges together. “I would like to thank everyone from Sun Devil Nation, my colleagues from college and professional football, the media industry and my family and friends who have reached out since I announced I contracted Covid-19. Those messages meant a lot to me and helped me and my family get through this difficult time. I am forever grateful. “I am feeling much better and I plan to be back on the practice field soon, preparing for our next contest. Until then, stay healthy, wear a mask, practice physical distancing and as always, Forks Up!”

The Sun Devils have managed to play just one game so far this season, a 28-27 loss to USC on Nov. 7.