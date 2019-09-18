TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When Herm Edwards is around, a microphone is usually close by. In October, an HBO film crew will be too.
Edwards and his Arizona State Sun Devils will be among four college football teams featured on HBO's upcoming limited-run series 24/7 College Football. ASU is joined by Florida, Washington State, and Penn State.
The series will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at a team's preparation in the week leading up to a game. ASU will be the focus of the series' third episode, airing on Oct. 16 that chronicles the week prior to the Sun Devils' game against Washington State on Oct. 12.
"For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we're excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports," said Rick Bernstein, executive producer of HBO Sports. "Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action. We are excited for the challenge of delivering a four-part series of four different college programs over a four-week period with the production values and storytelling associated with our 24/7 franchise."
24/7 College Football will be narrated by acclaimed actor by Liev Schreiber. The series will will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners' streaming platforms.
The full series schedule:
Episode 1: Florida Gators
Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Chronicles Week Leading Up to Florida vs. Towson (Sept. 28)
Episode 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Chronicles Week Leading Up to Purdue @ Penn State (Oct. 5)
Episode 3: Arizona State Sun Devils
Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Chronicles Week Leading Up to Washington State @ Arizona State (Oct. 12)
Episode 4: Washington State Cougars
Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Chronicles Week Leading Up to Colorado @ Washington State (Oct. 19)