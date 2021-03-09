From the moment he pulled out a USC hat and flung it away during his commitment video, Aashari Crosswell made an impact on the Sun Devil program.
From earning reps as a freshman to his key INT in the rivalry win, Crosswell developed into one of the Pac-12's most promising safeties. However, last season was derailed though a suspension that was later followed by his decision to enter the NFL Draft. It brought to a disappointing end a career filled with promise, big plays, and some significant WHAT IFs.
As he prepares for the next level, I caught up with Crosswell as he reflects on the road he's traveled, the mistakes made and lessons learned, why he entered the NFL Draft and more.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
