It's a busy spring for the Sun Devils.
After a look at the news, we break down the notable developments from spring football practice. Then we are joined by ASU basketball radio analyst Kyle Dodd to get his insight into the disappointing 2020-21 season.
Finally, we head to the diamond and discuss how the baseball team has won nine straight despite the rash of injuries.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Web Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Stitcher | iHeart Radio
RECENT EPISODES
Spring Practice Preview: We preview the big battles of camp & talk with former UofA legend turned ASU grad assistant Bobby Wade
ASU Baseball Preview: We preview the season ahead & talk with legends Spencer Torkelson and Hunter Bishop.
New Players and New Coaches: Joined by guest co-host Ralph Amsden, we discuss recruiting, the newest coaching staff hires, plus the struggles of the basketball team.
How ASU's 2021 Roster is Coming Together: Through signings and transfers, we examine the roster's construction. Plus, we talk with TE Jalin Conyers.
2020 Season Awards: We honor the best players, the greatest moments, and some things that let us down in 2020 with our annual season awards.
70-7, Signing Day & ASU vs OSU preview: We review the big rivalry win & recap early Signing Day with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigst.com
Territorial Cup Preview: We preview the Duel in the Desert with Brandon Magee.
ASU football is back...again: We preview ASU's game vs UCLA and talk with basketball forward Chris Osten.
ASU Basketball Season Preview: We look ahead to the season on the hardwood with the great Kyle Dodd.
A Program on Pause: With ASU having to cancel their second consecutive game, we discuss the current situation and the ramifications of the stoppage.
USC fallout and Cal cancelation: We breakdown the loss to USC and discuss an uncertain future. Plus, we talk with DE Michael Matus.
ASU vs. USC Preview: We preview the season opener and talk with ASU RB DeaMonte Trayanum.
Season Preview & Predictions: Joined by Jordan Simone and Ralph Amsden, we discuss the season and make our bold predictions. We then get a great look at Utah from Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham.
Camp Update with Matt Barrie: We look at camp developments answer listener questions & talk with fullback Case Hatch and ESPN's Matt Barrie.
Pac-12 Preview: We preview the Pac-12, get expert conference insight from Jon Wilner & talk to ASU safety DeAndre Pierce.
Fall Camp Preview: We break down ASU's new 2020 schedule, give a position-by-position preview of fall camp & talk with commit Martin Lucas.
Football is Back...Again!: The great JediASU joins me as we share our instant reactions to the Sun Devils' slate.
Most Important Players for 2020: We present each of our top 10 lists for the most important Sun Devils (not named Jayden Daniels) for the 2020 season.
A Season in Peril & Recruiting Updates: We break down the non-con cancelation, get recruiting insight from Hod Rabino & talk with ASU QB commit Finn Collins and NAU head coach Chris Ball.
Ranking the greatest individual seasons ever: There are great seasons and then there are GREAT seasons. We unveil our top 10.
Ranking the greatest individual games ever: Not all big games are created equally. On this episode, we identify and rank the 10 greatest single-game performances of all time.
ASU Football's biggest "What Ifs?": We break down 10 of the most fascinating and impactful What If? scenarios and theorize how things could have played out had they gone differently.
The Overlooked and the Underdogs: We discuss those players who captured our hearts & deserve more attention.
ASU's All-Decade Team for the 2010s: We unveil our picks & talk with Taylor Kelly, D.J. Foster, and Brandon Magee!
2019 Season Awards: We hand out the hardware for the best (and worst) of the season.