In this episode of the Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series, I talk with Arizona State Vice President of Athletics Ray Anderson.
We discuss the strong year for Sun Devil athletics, the latest on new facilities, concerns about the present and future of the Pac-12, confidence in Larry Scott, tailgating plans, and so much more.
Prior Sitdown Series Season 2 Episodes
Head Coach Herm Edwards: We discuss adjusting to the college game, challenges of recruiting, beating Arizona, the search for Mandrake, his review of The Chuckbox, and so much more.
Defensive Line Coach Jamar Cain: We discuss his vision for the Devils' line, learning from a dynasty & rebuilding from the bottom, the road from washing cars to DI ball, being starstruck by Herm Edwards & much more.
Defensive Coordinator Danny Gonzales: We discuss talk 2018 lessons, 2019 growth, recent transfers, staff retention, top concerns, and much more.
Strength Coach Joe Connolly: We dive into the science & strategy of an elite strength program, putting guys into the NFL, lessons from the SEC and more.
Athletic Grounds Facilities Manager Brian Johnson: The Sun Devil Stadium turf maestro discusses the science and artistry that goes into creating a world-class field, getting ready for game day, working the Super Bowl, and much more.
Cornerback Kobe Williams: We cover the finer points of locking down receives, studying film with Mom & Dad, learning from Herm Edwards and more.
Linebacker Tyler Johnson: We discuss the youth movement on defense, getting yelled at, his love of photography, and much more.
Quarterback Bryce Perkins: The former Sun Devil reflects on his time in Tempe, lessons from transferring, starring at Virginia, believing in himself and more.
